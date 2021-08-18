Capital Briefs: Funds OK’d to finish Hardrock-Piñon road

WINDOW ROCK

A Navajo Nation Council resolution on July 5 was signed that appropriates $19.5 million to pave 15 miles of dirt road between Hard Rock, Arizona, and Piñon. This a project that local leaders and residents have supported for many years.

According to the Navajo Nation president’s office, the funds make up a shortfall for the project, which received $22.3 million through the Tribal Transportation Program. The $19.5 million is needed to complete the project.

Percy Deal, former Hardrock Chapter president and Navajo County supervisor, Piñon Chapter President Bessie Allen, former Navajo County Supervisor Jesse Thompson, and current Hard Rock Chapter President Jay Begay Jr. called the approval of the funding a “dream come true.”

Deal said, “There is a phrase that President Nez said to us time and time again and that was, ‘It’s time to go to the next level.’ I’m reminded of that phrase and I say it’s time to go to the next level, not only Hardrock and Piñon, but all communities in Dzi?yíjiin.

“The next level is better education,” he said, “adequate access to health care, economic development, and many other essential opportunities.”

Bill includes $1M for NTUA’s off-grid solar projects

WASHINGTON – Included in the $53.6 billion Energy and Water Development Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill that was reported out of committee on Aug. 4 was $1 million for off-the-grid solar projects by Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

According to Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office, NTUA received CARES Act funds to complete electric connections, water extensions, off-grid residential solar unit placements, and broadband/internet installations.

NTUA continues to advance projects to shovel-ready status, identifying and completing feasibility studies on Navajo family homes.

As part of this effort, NTUA installed and commissioned 300 solar units using CARES Act funding. These solar units were offered to homes when connecting to the electric grid was not feasible because of location, cost, or other determinations.

There is a carryover of 701 completed solar applications from NTUA’s CARES Act projects. NTUA will begin taking new solar unit applications at the end of June 2021.

Veterans’ housing resolution signed

WINDOW ROCK – On Aug. 5, a Navajo Nation Council resolution was signed that increases opportunities for housing for veterans, mostly through the production of hogan-style homes.

The resolution states that 50% of the 4% of projected revenues the Nation receives will be allocated into the Veterans Trust Fund, which allows the program to build more homes for veterans who live on or off the Nation.

Veterans Administration Director James Zwierlein said, “The previous policy stated that only 15 homes within the five veterans’ agencies could be constructed, which made the process very challenging at the local veterans offices.”

So innovative approaches were explored and with a partnership with the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Union from Arizona and New Mexico, the opportunity was created to manufacture modern hogans on the Navajo Nation.

In 2018, the Navajo Veterans Housing Program was established to begin the process for building suitable homes for Navajo veterans using a portion of the Veterans Trust Fund income.

President Jonathan Nez said, “Our administration has made it a priority to work with veterans and the Council to improve the Navajo Veterans Trust Fund to expand home ownership options and to repair more homes.”

This month, the first hogan-style prototype will be completed to demonstrate the structure to veterans and others who may be interested in owning one of the homes.

Nation-to-Nation meeting set for fall

WASHINGTON – On Aug. 6, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice convened the second meeting of the White House Council on Native American Affairs.

Eleven Cabinet secretaries and senior officials joined them in a discussion focused on bolstering the government-to-government relationship and advancing self-determination and self-government for tribes.

The Council on Native affairs plans to host a Nation-to-Nation dialogue with tribes on COVID-19 and health systems this fall.

The Native affairs council will coordinate with tribes on key issues such as climate change, tribal homelands and treaties; economic development, energy and infrastructure; health; education; public safety and justice; and international Indigenous issues.

Newland confirmed as assistant secretary

WASHINGTON — Bryan Todd Newland, of Michigan, was confirmed to serve as assistant secretary – Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to an Aug. 7 news release from Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawai‘i, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

The assistant secretary is the department’s highest-ranking Senate-confirmed official in Indian Affairs. Newland has the “solemn responsibility of maintaining the United States’ government-to-government relationship with sovereign tribal nations,” the news release said.

Newland’s nomination received letters of support from more than 40 tribes and tribal organizations.

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, said, “We are in a time of great opportunity to make inroads on critical issues such as growing tribal economies, developing infrastructure, building healthy communities, and protecting sovereignty.

“This confirmation places someone with the experience and a unique understanding of these issues into this key role,” she said, “and NCAI looks forward to working closely with Assistant Secretary Newland on advancing Indian Country’s priorities.”