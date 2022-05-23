Capital Briefs | Leaders seek meeting on Lake Powell concerns

LECHEE, Ariz.

Navajo Nation leaders discussed the lack of communication and tribal consultation by the U.S. National Park Service regarding improvements needed at Antelope Point Marina on Lake Powell.

Requests to improve boat ramps, walkway ramps and utility lines during the record low water levels at the lake have not been answered by the park service, according to a Tuesday news release from the speaker’s office.

A 2021 federal report stated that the lake’s level has dropped 100 feet in three years due to severe drought conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report said Glen Canyon Dam has lost 16% of its capacity to generate power.

This could affect 5.8 million homes and businesses across seven states.

Antelope Point Marina during peak season employs 400 employees, many of whom are young people.

In 1979, the NPS developed a General Management Plan for the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to manage the region and cooperate with the Navajo Nation.

Delegate Paul Begay, who represents area chapters, said, “This 50-year-old quadrilateral agreement is outdated and does not respect the sovereignty of the Navajo people.

“It has kept us from developing alongside the shoreline because the park service has jurisdiction over a buffer zone surrounding Lake Powell,” he said.

“The National Park Service has ignored multiple requests to approve our upgrades for the launch ramps, walkways, and utility lines, posing a safety risk at Antelope Point Marina,” Begay said.

A task force is working with the executive branch to coordinate a roundtable meeting to discuss the growing concerns of LeChee Chapter and Antelope Point Holdings LLC.

Officials hope the meeting will include Interior Secretary Debra Haaland and Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service.

Council, UofA honor Dahozy

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Nation Council honored Diné grandmother and community leader Louva McCabe Dahozy, who was awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Tucson, the speaker’s office reported Sunday.

Dahozy is a Diné knowledge holder, health educator, cultural teacher, and voters’ rights activist who joined the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension system as a community educator in 1958.

She is the founder and ex-officio member of both the National Indian Council on Aging and the Navajo Area Agency on Aging.

She also founded and is an ex-officio member of the North American Indian Women’s Association and represented the Navajo Nation at the White House Conferences on Aging in 1971 and 1973.

Serving the Office of Navajo Economic Opportunity in the late 1960s, Dahozy helped secure federal funding for radio programs in the Diné language that focused on healthy foods, nutrition, and the importance of home economics.

Fort Defiance Delegate Wilson Stewart Jr. said, “Mrs. Dahozy helped establish the Navajo Women, Infant and Children Program and wrote the first Diné food cookbook.

“She is an advocate for families to live healthier lives and the Fort Defiance community honors her service,” he said.

Proclamation honors Edward Jim Sr.

WINDOW ROCK – On Tuesday, a proclamation was signed ordering all flags on the Navajo Nation are to be flown at half-staff today, May 19, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Army veteran Edward Jim Sr., who passed away on May 10 at the age of 76, according to the president’s office.

He was Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for ‘Ásh??hi (Salt People Clan). He was originally from Shonto, Ariz.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 in South Korea before serving another two years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Following his military service, he served as a grazing official and secretary for the Sheep Springs Chapter from 1989 to 1994. He then served four terms as an elected delegate of the Navajo Nation Council from 1994 to 2011.

At the time of his passing, Jim was the pastor of the Sheep Springs Navajo Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, and his children Edward Jim Jr., Delphina Jim-James, Paul Jim III, Joshua Jim and Angelina Reeves.

Funeral services are set for today at 10 a.m. in Sheep Springs.

Navajo Prep celebrates 30th anniversary

WINDOW ROCK – On May 12, Navajo Preparatory School celebrated its 30th anniversary as a college-preparatory school for Native Americans established in 1991 when Peterson Zah was chairman of the Navajo Nation Council.

Shawna Allison Becenti, head of school, said, “As an International Baccalaureate World School, we are focused on fulfilling our commitment to creating ‘leaders now and into the future.’

“Everything we do is in line with that mindset,” she said, “and our success over our history has been reflected in our alumni, our students, their achievements, and our plans to design into the future.”

Navajo Prep recruits the brightest students from the Navajo Nation and offers a challenging curriculum with a focus on Navajo culture. The school aims to graduate students with the skills to succeed in college.

The celebration included student performances, recognition of the school’s founders and state and tribal leaders.

President Jonathan Nez and New Mexico State Sen. Shannon Pinto and state reps. D. Wonda Johnson and Anthony Allison attended the ceremony and former Navajo Tribal Chairman Peter MacDonald delivered a virtual speech.

Remembrance offered for Marlene Burbank

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Nation Council on May 12 offered condolences to the family of Tselani-Cottonwood community leader Marlene Burbank, according to the speaker’s office.

Burbank was born on Jan. 11, 1959, and served more than 14 years as the Tselani-Cottonwood Chapter secretary and treasurer.

She was Tsénjikini, born for To’aheedliini. Her maternal grandfather is Táchii’nii and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii.

Burbank is remembered by co-workers as loyal, hardworking and caring. Her family said she enjoyed weaving and caring for her sheep, horses and chickens.

Her delegate, Kee Allen Begay Jr., said, “The Navajo people lost a dear leader this weekend who served over a decade as a chapter official serving the communities she loved.

“It was an honor to vote for her appointment to the Navajo Nation Board of Education and to work alongside her at the Tselani-Cottonwood Chapter,” he said.

Funeral services were May 13 at the family cemetery eight miles west of Pinon Junction at the Four Corners/Fish Point and Black Mountain area.

Delegate Begay presented a Navajo Nation Flag to the family in Burbank’s honor

Relaunch of artisan, small business relief grants

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday the Division of Economic Development began accepting paper applications at the Karigan Professional Office Complex in St. Michaels for the re-launch of the Navajo Artisan and Small Business Relief Grant program.

The program, which was formerly funded through CARES Act dollars, is continuing using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants provide relief money to Navajo artisans and small businesses that had to close and cancel events and social gatherings on and off the reservation.

Priority is given to applicants who have not yet received any financial relief.

In order to submit a completed application, the business or artisan must be registered with the Division of Economic Development.

Information: www.NavajoEconomy.org