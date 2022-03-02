Capital Briefs | Tribes to receive $1.7 billion from infrastructure law for water rights settlements

CHANDLER, Ariz.

Following a trip to the Gila River Indian Community with members of the Arizona congressional delegation Tuesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the plan to fulfill settlements of Indian water rights claims.

Using $13 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, the funds will be invested directly in tribal communities and makes those communities eligible for billions more.

This includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund, which will help deliver long-promised water resources to tribes, certainty to non-Native neighbors, and a foundation for future economic development.

Following feedback received from tribal consultation, the department will allocate $1.7 billion from the infrastructure law to enacted settlements that have outstanding federal payments necessary to complete their terms.

” With this crucial funding, the Interior Department will be able to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised,” said Haaland.

The following tribes and settlements will receive funding this year:

• Aamodt Litigation Settlement (Pueblos of San Ildefonso, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque)

• Blackfeet Nation

• Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

• Crow Nation

• Gila River Indian Community

• Navajo-Utah Water Rights Settlement

• Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

• San Carlos Apache Nation

• Tohono O’odham Nation and

• White Mountain Apache Tribe.

There are 34 congressionally enacted Indian water rights settlements as of Nov. 15, 2021, when the infrastructure law was signed.

Delegates, O’Halleran speak on infrastructure, Bennett Freeze, mines

WINDOW ROCK – On Feb. 16, six Council delegates met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., in the Council Chamber.

The leaders discussed federal cleanup of abandoned uranium mines, support for infrastructure projects in the Former Bennett Freeze Area, protection of voting rights, and requests for a congressional field hearing for allottee families in the Chaco Canyon area.

Thomas Walker Jr., who represents Birdsprings, Leupp, Coalmine Canyon and Cameron, said over 500 open uranium mines that the federal government abandoned, many located in the communities he represents. “Our families are suffering from the poison uranium has brought to our land,” Walker said, “and this must be cleaned up immediately.”

Rickie Nez, who represents Niinahnízaad, Upper Fruitland, Newcomb, San Juan, said, “The Navajo Nation has the economic potential to be a leader in helium and hydrogen development in the Southwest. We need to position Arizona and the Four Corners region as a hub for clean hydrogen that will create good-paying jobs during this pandemic.”

Herman Daniels Jr., who represents Navajo Mountain, Shonto, and Oljato, said, “Over $2 billion in ARPA funds will be allocated for Navajo water, electric, broadband, and road infrastructure projects that I believe will help us rebuild the communities in the Western Agency.”

Kee Allen Begay Jr., who represents Tachíí/Blue Gap, Many Farms, Nazlini and Low Mountain, said, “Our Native American people must have equal opportunity to participate in elections fairly. Precinct voting boundaries need to be clearly defined, so there are no questions on where our Navajo people cast their ballots on Election Day.”

O’Halleran said he supports a field hearing on uranium mines and is committed to rebuilding former Bennett Freeze area communities.

He said, “The Navajo people have given so much to protect this country, and it is the responsibility of the federal government to act now.”

Interior announces replacement names for ‘squaw’

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced a list of candidate replacement names for more than 660 geographic features with the word “squaw,” which was officially declared a derogatory term because of a secretarial order.

The department has initiated tribal consultations and an opportunity for public comment to recommend and review proposed replacement names.

Secretary’s Order 3404 established a 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force comprising representatives from the department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation, and U.S. Geological Survey. The Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service is also a member.

The task force’s first action was to finalize a decision to replace a complete spelling of the derogatory term with “sq—” for all official related communications.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. “Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue.

“Throughout this process,” she said, “broad engagement with tribes, stakeholders, and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

Leaders mark passing of Vietnam veteran

KAYENTA — Navajo Nation leaders offered condolences to the family of Navy veteran and community leader Wesley Simpson Sr., who passed away at the age of 75.

President Jonathan Nez ordered flags at half-staff on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Simpson is Tl’izi Lani (Many Goats Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People House Clan). His maternal grandfather is Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan) and his paternal grandfather is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan).

Originally from Narrow Canyon, New Mexico, he was born on July 3, 1946.

From 1966 to 1972, Simpson served two tours during the Vietnam War. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy and returned home to work as a school liaison for the Kayenta Unified School District for more than 38 years.

He received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal, First National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal.

Delegate Nathaniel Brown (Dennehotso, Kayenta, Chííłchinbii’tó) said, “Mr. Simpson was like an uncle to me and to other students in our community. I remember the many conversations we had together because he encouraged us to be better and shared the importance of family.

“He told us to value our elders,” he said, “who are usually home alone, and gain as much Navajo teachings from them because it would help us in the future.

“Navajo traditional lessons are important to our livelihood and are precious knowledge to help future generations thrive,” he said. “Mr. Simpson was a beloved patriarch who shared his happiness with others and was always optimistic. His life is remembered and honored because he made a difference in all our lives.”

Simpson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elsie Simpson, and five children and 12 grandchildren.

He was laid to rest on Sunday, Feb. 20, at a family plot in Narrow Canyon.

The Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders provided an escort for the family. The Oljato Veterans Organization will provide a 21-gun salute for the late commander.

Brown presented a Navajo Nation flag to the family.

Karen Lynn Yazzie

On Feb. 11, President Jonathan Nez gave condolences to the family and loved ones of Karen Lynn Yazzie, who passed away at the age of 48.

Yazzie served in the U.S. Air Force for five years.

Originally from Coyote Canyon, New Mexico, she is survived by her three children, Kobe Yazzie, Dron Jones and Maya Lynn Flores; her husband, Luis Flores; and her parents, Burton and Susie Yazzie.

Following her military service, Yazzie resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 17 years and provided for her family as a customer service supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 10 years.

The family held a private funeral service.