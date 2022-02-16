Capital Briefs | ‘Uncontrolled spread’ notice sent to 83 chapters

WINDOW ROCK

Based on the number of COVID-19 cases from Jan. 21 to Feb. 3, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice warning of the uncontrolled spread of the caronavirus to 83 of the 110 chapters.

These chapters include Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Beclabito, Bird Springs, Black Mesa, Bread Springs, Cameron, Casamero Lake, Chichiltah, Chilchinbeto, Chinle, Church Rock, Coppermine,

Cove, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Dilkon, Ganado, Hard Rock, Houck, Indian Wells, Inscription House, Iyanbito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Klagetoh, Lake Valley, Leupp, Littlewater,

Low Mountain, Lukachukai, Lupton, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake, Mexican Water, Nageezi, Nahatadziil, Nahodishgish, Naschitti, Nazlini, Nenahnezad, Newcomb, Oaksprings,

Ojo Encino, Oljato, Pinedale, Pinon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Lake, Red Mesa, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Round Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock,

Shonto, Smith Lake, St. Michaels, Standing Rock, Steamboat, Sweetwater, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Teesto, Thoreau, To’hajiilee, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh,

Tselani/Cottonwood, Tuba City, Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland, Whippoorwill and White Horse Lake.

NM Senate panel rejects hydrogen bill

SANTA FE (AP) – A panel of state legislators on Tuesday rejected a bill that would have provided new financial incentives in New Mexico for the hydrogen fuel that is derived from natural gas.

A Senate panel suspended the bill from further consideration on a 7-2 vote amid lengthy and impassioned public comments.

The initiative — sponsored by Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup — would treat some hydrogen and hydrogen-fueled generating stations for electricity much like renewable energy sources such as wind turbines and solar-panel arrays that get favored treatment in the procurement process for electricity by utility companies.

Environmental groups and consumer protection advocates said the proposal would undermine climate protection goals of the state’s Renewable Energy Act, while relying on unproven carbon capture techniques.

Muñoz said the bill could help New Mexico become a staging ground for an emerging hydrogen industry. Proponents of hydrogen research and development predict a path to cleaner sources of fuel for industrial sectors and the deployment of fuel-cell vehicles in heavy, long-haul trucking.

NM House OK’s bill aimed at predatory lending

SANTA FE – New Mexico House legislators have approved legislation aimed at discouraging predatory lending by lowering the state cap on annual interest rates for storefront loans.

Democratic state Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo is sponsoring the bill that would lower the maximum interest rate on storefront loans to 36%. The bill would also double the maximum size of small installment loans to $10,000, with repayment periods of up to two years.

The bill won House approval on a 51-18 vote Monday night and moved to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters have said restrictions are needed to ensure borrowers don’t fall into vicious cycles of debt that contribute to poverty in New Mexico.

Opponents of the bill warned that it could undermine access to small, emergency loans for people without access to traditional lines of credit from banks or credit unions.

Delegates join march for missing, murdered

SANTA FE – On Friday, Navajo Nation Council delegates joined families from the Four Corners region at a march to raise awareness of the increasing number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives across New Mexico.

State and tribal leaders listened to speeches from local organizers, advocates, and survivors before marching from the Santa Fe Plaza to the east entrance of the New Mexico Roundhouse.

Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Daniel Tso, Nathaniel Brown, and Carl Slater joined 100 marchers.

Rebecca Touchin, the vice president of the New Mexico Federation of Democratic Women, fashion designer Patricia Michaels, and local advocate Arlinda Begay hosted a press conference.

Crotty said, “For far too long, it has been only our mothers, aunties, and grandmas that have been the investigators working to search, locate, and bring home our missing family members.

“Our children go to school missing their mothers,” she said. “They ask us why ‘my brother was killed,’ or why grandma was taken.

“Our surviving families deserve a call from law enforcement, an advocate to fight for them, and a government that has their back,” she added.

The Legislature was scheduled to consider Senate Bill 13. The bill would create an annual event to bring together federal, state, and tribal law enforcement in one location where families can file and update missing person reports, submit DNA records to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and meet with investigators to discuss cases.

According to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, there are 946 missing people and 20 unidentified reported across New Mexico in the National Crime Information Center as of January.

Nez meets with governor, lawmakers

President Jonathan Nez met with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Speaker Brian Egolf, and other state lawmakers Friday in Santa. The State Legislature began its 30-day session on Jan. 18 and will consider bills including the state’s budget and issues that impact tribal nations.

Nez was invited to address the New Mexico House of Representatives, and he spoke about several key issues, including the importance of upholding voting rights and expanding access to voting for all eligible voters, including elderly Navajo who live in remote areas without access to post offices and voting polls.

Nez also reaffirmed the Navajo Nation’s support for House Bill 135, the State of New Mexico Indian Family Protection Act, which would support the Indian Child Welfare Act at the state level. He also requested support for Senate Bill 12, sponsored by State Sen. Shannon Pinto, which would create an Indigenous Persons Specialist within New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

BIE-funded schools to receive masks

WASHINGTON – Free masks are coming to your Bureau of Indian Education-funded school.

The bureau on Feb. 3 announced the distribution of more than 1 million surgical masks to the 183 BIE-funded schools.

The BIE will distribute 600,000 masks for K-12 students and 600,000 for staff and adults. The distribution will include Haskell Indian Nations University and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute.

The Biden-Harris administration is issuing 400 million free non-surgical N95 respirators to local pharmacies and community centers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

BIE’s goal is to provide additional access to protective equipment in the tribal communities it serves in support of this effort.

Flags flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Army veteran Kevin Carl Smith

WINDOW ROCK — President Jonathan Nez ordered the Navajo Nation flags at half-staff on Feb. 4 in honor and remembrance of Diné veteran Kevin Carl Smith, who recently passed away at 38.

Smith was Tsi’naajinii (Black Streaked Wood Clan), born for Naakaii Dine’é (Mexican Clan). He was originally from Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

Smith served four years in the U.S. Army as an E4 Specialist Private First Class, M1A1 tank loader, a crew member of the top tank in the battalion, and Alpha Company 2/37 Armor Battalion 1st Platoon.

He earned several honors, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his wife, Clarissa Henderson Smith; six children, Reylena, Demetri, Bianca, Allison, Oliver, and Addison; father, Carl Smith; stepfather, James Wilson; and four siblings.

A memorial service took place on Feb. 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Aztec, New Mexico.

Pilot project to use health coaches to improve health

ROCKVILLE, Md. – The U.S. Indian Health Service on Tuesday announced the launch of the National Health Coach Pilot Project to help avoid lifestyle-related diseases, according to an IHS news release.

The IHS is seeking applicants interested in becoming health coaches and who are currently working in tribal communities and health-care settings across Indian Country.

Led by the IHS Division of Clinical and Community Services, the project includes two cohorts of 50 participants, with the first cohort completing their six-month training from April to October 2022.

The health and wellness coaching field is an emerging discipline that champions healthy behavior changes as a means of avoiding, reducing the incidence, or lessening the effects of chronic lifestyle-related diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Eligible participants include community and health-care professionals working in tribal communities and clinical settings who provide health information and patient education to Native patients and communities.

Applications for the first cohort must be submitted by March 16.

IHS Acting Deputy Director Elizabeth Fowler. “After completing this training, participants will be able to use current evidence-based health coaching techniques to facilitate improved patient care.”

Training will be provided by the Legacy Holistic Health Institute, an approved training program for the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching.

When the pilot project is completed in 2024, the IHS will use the results and feedback from participants to assess the feasibility of establishing a health and wellness coach and behavior change approach at the clinical and community levels.

Information: National Health Coach Pilot Project website or contact Project Manager Michelle Archuleta.

Solar coolers installed for diabetic Diné veterans

CAMERON, Ariz. – Last weekend, workers volunteered time and labor to install modular solar-powered coolers for diabetic veterans living off-grid near Tuba City, Cameron, Chinle, and Navajo Mountain.

Staff from Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s office joined volunteers, nonprofits, and tribal and federal government offices.

Funded by a United Services Auto Association grant, veterans benefitting from this project were identified by the Veterans Medical Leadership Council, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support services to Arizona veterans in need.

The council partnered with New Use Energy, a Tempe-based renewable energy start-up, to design and install efficient, durable systems that can be rapidly deployed to meet the needs of off-grid users in remote locations.

Derek Duba, Wounded Warrior fellow for O’Halleran, said, “It was a tremendous inspiration to see fellow veterans and community leaders of all backgrounds volunteering their weekend toward the common goal of uplifting our Navajo brothers and sisters in arms.”

Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch, president of Chinle Chapter, said. “All of the volunteers and donation efforts put forth by each of the team members involved is amazing to see.”

NM governor, others issue American Indian Day statements

SANTA FE – On Feb. 4, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lynn Trujillo, New Mexico Indian Affairs Department cabinet secretary, issued the following statements in honor of American Indian Day, which falls on the first Friday of each February.

Lujan Grisham said, “I reaffirm the commitment of this administration to continuing productive and respectful government-to-government relationships between the state of New Mexico and our 23 sovereign nations, tribes, and Pueblos.”

Trujillo said, “The tradition of honoring New Mexico’s 23 tribes, nations, and Pueblos during the legislative session goes back several years.

“It provides us with a moment to reflect on the tremendous contributions of Native people and the lessons passed down from our ancestors.”

Also, on Feb. 4, the Senate Republican Caucus issued the following statement: “New Mexico is proud to be home to 23 sovereign Native American nations, tribes, and pueblos.

“Today, we honor the contributions of the Native American people to our state’s artistic, economic, social, religious, and political cultures.

“We also recognize the sad reality that Native American women in New Mexico have the highest rate of homicide victims among all racial and ethnic groups.

“With hundreds of active, unsolved missing person cases, there is much work to be done at the state and federal level to end the violence inflicted on the Native American community.”

The caucus said it pledges support for the effort and thanks Sen. Shannon Pinto for bringing public awareness to the issue.