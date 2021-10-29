Capital Briefs: ‘Uncontrolled spread’ notices sent to 48 chapters

WINDOW ROCK

Based on COVID-19 cases from Oct. 8 to Oct. 21, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for the uncontrolled spread of the virus to 48 chapters.

The chapters are: Baca/Prewitt, Breadsprings, Cameron, Chilchiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coppermine, Cove, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dilkon, Fort Defiance, Ganado, Houck, Indian Wells, Ts’ahbiikin, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Lukachukai, and Lupton, Many Farms, Nahatadziil, Naschitti, Newcomb, Pinon, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, St. Michaels, Standing Rock, Sweetwater, T’iis Názb?s, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Tonalea-Red Lake, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, Tselani/Cottonwood, Tuba City, Two Grey Hills and Upper Fruitland.

President Jonathan Nez said, “Our health care experts have gone above and beyond to help our people and to give us the guidance that we need, but it’s ultimately our own actions and choices that decide how far COVID-19 spreads.”

Roundtable discusses broadband access

FARMINGTON – Underlining the effort to provide broadband services to the Navajo people, on Tuesday tribal officials met in Farmington at the 2021 Navajo Nation Roundtable to discuss expanding broadband connectivity to rural areas of Dinétah.

Vice President Myron Lizer said, “Broadband on the Nation lags in speed, reliability, and available connections. Rural broadband connectivity needs to be taken seriously, like roads and water.”

The Nez-Lizer administration is proposing to use $200 million of American Rescue Act funds for infrastructure development, he said.

The roundtable was attended by companies and organizations ranging from Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to Sacred Wind Communications to Navajo Technical University to Diné Division of Education to Cellular One.

This group highlighted the challenges of broadband connectivity, such as funding, jurisdiction, rights-of-way, federal regulations and the lack of partnerships and collaborations.

In February, the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate Program awarded $53 million to install more than 600 miles of fiber optic lines that will expand internet capacity on the Navajo Nation.

Lizer said, “Recently, through the CARES Act funds, the Navajo Nation increased cell phone and internet access to Navajo families, students, and first responders in various locations, and we plan to do more with the Fiscal Recovery Funds.”

The roundtable was hosted by the Four Corners Economic Development Inc., Dineh Chamber of Commerce, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and San Juan College.

Nez: Nation focused on renewable energy

SANTA FE – President Jonathan Nez spoke on the House floor at the New Mexico Capitol on Tuesday about climate change and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint on the Navajo Nation, according to a news release from the president’s office.

Nez was invited by New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf to participate in a tribal leaders panel as part of the 2021 New Mexico Climate Summit.

The summit was hosted by Egolf and was attended by national experts, state and community leaders, advocates, and concerned citizens.

Nez said, “As the first people of this land and this country, we have an inherent responsibility to be the stewards of the land and I thank you for acknowledging the reality and impacts of climate change.

“As seen across the world, climate change is real and the effects are directly impacting our way of life as Navajo people,” he said.

In 2019, the Nation adopted a Climate Adaptation Plan that was approved by the Naabik’íyáti Committee. The plan identifies and ranks the concerns of communities, sets timelines for action and allows for flexibility to adapt to climate change.

Nez said the Nation is working to reduce its carbon footprint by focusing on renewable energy development. The Nation also supports the New Mexico Energy Transition Act, which has the goal of eliminating carbon emissions for energy production in the state by 2045.

“We have multiple solar facilities that are being developed and one that produces over 55 megawatts of electricity for homes in the western part of our Nation,” Nez said, adding that work continues on renewable energy projects in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Other panelists included the All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman Wilfred Herrera Jr., Mescalero Apache President Gabe Aguilar, Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde, and Fort Sill Apache Tribal Secretary-Treasurer James Dempsey.

Fall session wrap up

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Nation Council, during its fall session last week, voted to ban commercial smoking tobacco in public places, transfer the Navajo Transit System to the Navajo Division of Transportation, and allocated more than $900,000 for the Judicial Branch.

Council also allocated $600,000 for the Navajo Election Administration and requested the U.S. Congress to host hearings regarding uranium mining on the Nation.

Speaker Seth Damon has 10 days after the session to certify the legislation. Following this, President Jonathan Nez has 10 days to either veto or approve the resolutions.

Delegate Kee Allen Begay Jr. last week questioned the nomination of Navajo Veterans Administration Executive Director James Zwierlein, to the Committee for Tribal and Indian Affairs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In June, the VA requested the Navajo Nation to nominate candidates for appointment to the advisory committee. The speaker’s office said in a Thursday news release that President Jonathan Nez immediately nominated Zwierlein, who is not an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

Begay, who represents the Many Farms area, said, “It is utterly disappointing that President Jonathan Nez nominated a non-Navajo to represent the concerns of our Navajo veterans for this important committee at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It is obvious that President Jonathan Nez and the Navajo Nation Washington Office lack communication with the legislative branch,” Begay said. “It is concerning that James Zwierlein tries to lead the Navajo Veterans Administration with no respect for local veteran organizations.”

Also last week on Wednesday, Navajo Nation flags flew at half-staff in honor of Samuel Yazzie who passed away at the age of 75.

He was born in Keams Canyon and lived with his family in Lukachukai.

He was Tó’aheedlíinii, born for Ta’neeszahnii.

He served four terms as a Council delegate from 1987 to 2003. He also served as Lukachukai Chapter president for 10 years, a peacemaker for Chinle Judicial Court, and president of the school board for Lukachukai Community School.

Stansbury highlights work of NM tribes, Pueblos

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., on Tuesday said Indigenous communities need help in efforts to manage land and water.

During an oversight hearing of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples, Stansbury highlighted the conservation initiatives of Santa Ana and Santa Clara Pueblos.

Stansbury also spoke to the importance of developing a pipeline of Indigenous leadership in resource management.

“As the testimony has highlighted,” Stansbury said, “there is such an important need to lift up Indigenous resource management and support the development of future generations in this work.

“As a partner,” she said, “I believe the U.S. government has a fundamental responsibility to acknowledge its dark past, right the wrongs of the past, and acknowledge and honor tribal sovereignty.”

Stansbury asked Michael Fairbanks, chairman of the White Earth Nation, about the support provided by the federal government.

Fairbanks said, “As a tribe, we are the stewards of our lands. We’ve been trying to reach out to co-manage our forest with these agencies because we’ve been doing this for a long time.

“A lot of the Indigenous trees that we want back home here,” he said, “we’re requesting that they be replanted like some of our cedars that are very sacred to us that are used for so many of our sacred ceremonies.”

He added, “And management is something that we would love to do…if we can have meaningful consultation.”