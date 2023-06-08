Thursday, June 8, 2023

Select Page

Chicago Diné student told she couldn’t wear beaded cap at promotion

Chicago Diné student told she couldn’t wear beaded cap at promotion

Courtesy | LeAnn Osby
Miss Indian Chicago Nizhoni Ward fixes her sister, Lilliana Ward’s tassel, on her beaded promotion cap in the bleachers. Lilliana was prohibited from wearing the cap and participating in the James Hart Middle School 8th grade promotion ceremony on May 30th.

Kianna Joe

Posted by | Jun 8, 2023 | |

WINDOW ROCK

With her tsiiyéél tied and traditional clothes on, Lilliana Ward sat in the bleachers watching her classmates honored because she was not allowed to celebrate her culture.

Homewood School District 153 is Lilliana’s school district in the Chicago metropolitan area. It has a policy to not allow any adornments on students’ caps during their graduation or promotion ceremony for the sake of drawing too much attention to themselves.

The district’s superintendent, Scott McAllister, said it would’ve been too distracting to wear after looking at Lilliana’s beaded cap.

Lilliana’s older sister, Nizhoni Ward, the Miss Indian Chicago, beaded her sister’s cap. Nizhoni strongly disagrees with the decision made by the superintendent.

The Ward sisters are Navajo and Choctaw, originally from Raremetals, Arizona, near Tuba City. They’re of the Zuni Edgewater Clan, born for Caucasian.

“I was very proud of her for taking a stand for who she is, but I was also very disappointed in the school,” Nizhoni said.

Read the full story in the June 8 edition of the Navajo Times.

Rate:

About The Author

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Road Conditions

Window Rock Weather

Fair

57.0 F (13.9 C)
Dewpoint: 12.0 F (-11.1 C)
Humidity: 17%
Wind: South at 3.5 MPH (3 KT)
Pressure: 30.19

More weather »

ADVERTISEMENT