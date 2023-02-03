Chinle Bee returns after 3-year hiatus

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Times-Navajo Nation Agency Spelling Bee kicked off the first of five regional qualifier bees in Chinle this morning.

After a three-year hold because of Covid safety precautions in the Nation, the in-person event was filled with competitors, their families, and support staff.

First through eighth grades competed in the qualifier bee.

It was an eventful day. The staff had the administration room filled with snacks, fruits, water, and food for the competitors and their families and guests. The spelling bee lasted about seven hours overall.

The students who participated were a mix of nervous, confident, and relaxed, but they enjoyed the moment.

The seventh-grade round was that of a nail-biter though going thirteen rounds.

Judges had to check the audio on the champion word in round 10. The competition took a brief pause so that judges could listen to the playback as it was said too quickly to be sure.

The audio was played back a few times, with both judges concurring the word “feisty” was spelled “fiesty.”

2023 Central Agency Spelling Bee results:

Sponsor – Kuhyonre E. Nata’ani

First grade

Champion – Aurora Lane of Rock Point Community School

Runner-up – Dylab Begay of Rock Point Community School

Second grade

Champion – Aubrey Tsosie of Many Farms Public School

Runner-up – Sierra Benally of Rock Point Community

Third grade

Champion – Autumn Harvey of Rock Point Community

Runner-up – Marley Wheeler of Many Farms Public School

Fourth grade

Champion – Heather Benally of Many Farms Public School

Runner-up – Jace Holiday of Rock Point Community

Fifth grade

Champion – Tayden Thomas of Rock Point Community School

Runner-up – Pristine Begay o Many Farms Public School

Sixth grade

Champion – Daydynn Begay of Many Farms Public School

Runner-up – Arianna Kee of Cottonwood

Seventh grade

Champion – Leanne Murphy ofChinle Junior High School

Runner-up – Honovi Yazzie of Rock Point Community School

Eighth grade

Champion – Jacob Etsitty of Chinle Junior High School

Runner-up – Susavannah Lee of Rock Point Community School

The remaining spelling bees will take place in Crownpoint Feb. 9, Shiprock Feb. 15, Ft. Defiance Feb. 16, and Tuba City Feb. 16.