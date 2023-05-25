Saturday, May 27, 2023

Chinle elders and children still waiting for help from flooding

Navajo Times | Holly James
Kenneth Gorman of Chinle walks through the flood water on Saturday in this April photo. Gorman used a metal siding from his trailer to build a makeshift dam to prevent water from entering his homestead in Chinle.

Holly James

CHINLE

Around 250 Chinle residents are still affected by the flooding that occurred last month.

They are holding onto hope as they await acknowledgment and assistance from Navajo Nation naat’áanii. However, all they have to hear is silence.

Water sits near a home where a child sits in a “macwagon,” and a man stands with his hands on his knees in Chinle on Saturday in this April photo.

Over 30 days have passed, and one traveling through the Chinle community known to locals as “Jurassic Park” still looks like the flooding just occurred. Although the water has receded and the temporary reinforcement of the berm seems to be holding for now, families have been displaced as homes are unlivable. It is filled with mud and debris, with some homes shifting off their foundations.

Chinle elders and children still waiting for help from flooding

Navajo Times | David Smith
Volunteers from Team Rubicon help build a berm blocking the wash where floodwater came through in April. This is one of five berms helping regulate the flooding that has swept through the Chinle community for nearly five days.

Some still lack water and electricity, making it hard to cook meals or refrigerate perishable foods and medications.

There are no temporary bathroom facilities, and to add to that, there is a potential health hazard with some sewage lines being compromised as they are buried by sand and floodwaters. Another health hazard is the growing mold in homes.

Chinle Chapter President Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch has aggressively provided and sought resources since the flooding started.

Read the full story in the May 25 edition of the Navajo Times.

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

