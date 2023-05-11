Friday, May 12, 2023

Christine Lester’s body returns home with somber escort

Navajo Times | Holly James
Judith Yellowhair, Christine Lester’s aunt, weeps as she tells stories of her niece at the burial in Indian Wells, Ariz., May 5. Yellowhair picked out a cross to place on Lester’s grave, saying that she knows her niece is at peace in heaven.

Holly James

INDIAN WELLS, Ariz.

She’s finally home.

Escorted by her loved ones, Christine Lester returned home to Tó Hadadleeh, where she was buried alongside her mother and grandmother, who never stopped looking for her.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Tarah Weeks and her husband, Warren Grant Weeks, from Medicine Wheel Ride, escort Christine Lester’s remains back to Dinétah May 5.

Lester, a daughter, sister, aunt, and granddaughter, was once a vibrant young woman. Her family told many stories of her adventurous and kind heart, often being the center of life to all her siblings and cousins.

Lester attended Toyei Junior High Boarding School and graduated from Tuba City High School. She was studying to be a nurse at Haskell University and was home for a visit when she went missing.

Missing for 36 years, Lester was finally laid to rest on her family’s land. She was buried on the anniversary of her disappearance and, coincidently, on the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Read the full story in the May 11 edition of the Navajo Times.

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

