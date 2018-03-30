Coming in the next edition of the Navajo Times:

Murder victim’s parents turn tragedy into action

UPPER FRUITLAND, N.M.

Gary Mike remembers his daughter’s positive outlook, an outlook that helped him regain some of the happiness he once had before she was taken from him nearly two years ago.

Ashlynne Mike was 11 when her life was brutally cut short by a pedophile near the Shiprock pinnacle on May 3, 2016.

That first year afterward, Gary Mike said he went into a state of loneliness, self-pity and regret and was not able to think about anything but her murder.

While Ashlynne’s mother, Pamela Foster, has campaigned to bring the AMBER Alert to Indian Country, Gary said he turned his attention to remembering their daughter at home. He was going to turn his anguish into action.

March 27 marks the fatal shooting of Diné mother

WINSLOW

Two years later, the fight for justice continues for the family of Loreal Tsingine.

To mark the day of her untimely death, family and friends gathered at the spot where former Winslow Police Officer Austin Shipley shot the 27-year-old mother five times during an altercation on March 27, 2016.

A stand was arranged on the sidewalk on West 4th Street and her family covered it with candles, photographs and posters.

Floranda Dempsey, Tsinigine’s aunt, her cousin Alta Barnell, and older half brother David John smiled and joked as they remembered her.

