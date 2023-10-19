Community members strive to make sure their voices are heard

WINDOW ROCK – A former Navajo Nation Council delegate never thought he’d be among a group of Diné trying to get their voice heard.

Peter Watchman, who served under the 19th Navajo Nation Council, walked among other community members Monday, Oct. 16, to advocate for Diné Bi Beenahaz’áanii to be acknowledged by the Council’s fall session and for them to listen to the community’s concerns.

The motto for the walk was “Ge’ Shoh, Hazhó’ó Diné,” and it encouraged grassroots leaders to join and bring their concerns to the steps of the Council Chamber.

During his time in the Council, Watchman said that he questioned why the Council omits Diné Bi Beenahaz’áanii, the fundamental laws.

Later, in 2002, after Watchman advocated strongly for the inclusion of Diné values and traditions, the fundamental laws became a part of the governing system for the Navajo Nation.

Values out window

But as years passed, Watchman said he has seen the values go out the window. Watchman said he was disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on water rights for the Navajo Nation this past summer.

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation in outlining a water plan in June.

“We need to justify our water, how we stand with the water, how we use it, what is the value of the water to the Navajo Nation and to any individual as well,” said Watchman.

Diné uses water in all areas of life, not just to drink.

To Watchman, just because the Supreme Court said no this time, there will be another time for the Navajo Nation to fight for its water again because there are children to think about.

“We do have a water section under fundamental law, but we need to justify it a little more in-depth and what is water to us, and that’s what we want the Navajo Nation Council to take action on, is to fix that,” said Watchman.

Read the full story in the Oct.19 edition of the Navajo Times.