Competition for the crown, Two challengers from Kayenta picked for Miss Navajo Nation pageant

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
Speaker Crystalyne Curley introduces Miss Navajo contestants Amy Reeves-Begaye (second left), 25, and Myleka John (first left), as 2022-23 Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso and Delegate Shaandiin Parrish (far right) stand by outside the Navajo Nation Council Chamber during the Summer Session July 19. Reeves-Begaye and John are from Tódinéeshzhee’. Curley and Parrish are former Miss Navajo titleholders.

Jalen Woody

WINDOW ROCK
Two longtime Miss Navajo admirers and supporters will finally get their chance to enter the spotlight of a historic competition. Together, they will face challenges designed to determine one overall winner.

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
From left to right, Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Myleka John, Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso, Amy Reeves-Begaye, and Speaker Crystalyne Curley pose for a photo outside the Navajo Nation Council Chamber during Summer Session July 19.

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation has certified two contestants for the upcoming Miss Navajo Pageant at the 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair – Amy Reeves-Begaye and Myleka John.
Every year a new Miss Navajo is selected by a board of judges participating in the pageant judging process. The contestants are judged primarily on their knowledge of the Navajo language, culture, and history.

The current Miss Navajo Nation 2022-23, Valentina Clitso, was crowned in September 2022, and she will be passing on her handcrafted silver and turquoise crown to the winner of this year’s pageant.

Clitso resides in Tó ‘Abaní on Black Mesa, Arizona. She is Tódích’íi’nii, born for Bit’ahnii. Her cheii is Tó’áhani and her nálí is ‘Áshįįhí.

The 71st Miss Navajo Nation Pageant will be in conjunction with the 2023 Navajo Nation Fair on Sept. 2-10 in Window Rock.

Contestant No. 1 is Amy Begaye, 25, and she lives in Kayenta. She is Bit’ahnii, born for Naaneesht’ézhí Táchii’nii. Her cheii is Hashk’ąą Hadzohó and her nálí is Kiyaa’áanii.

Contestant No. 2 is Myleka John, 25, also from Kayenta. She is Nát’oh Dine’é Táchii’nii, born for Naaneesht’ézhí Tábąąhá. Her cheii is Tódích’íi’nii and her nálí is Tsi’naajinii.

Read the full story in the July 27 edition of the Navajo Times.

