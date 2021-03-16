Controller: Layoffs imminent after office processes millions

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk announced Tuesday that her office is facing a funding shortfall of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which could lead to staff layoffs.

“The initial comprehensive budget for fiscal year 2021 only funded the office for three quarters,” said Kirk.

This despite that the controller’s office successfully oversaw the expenditure of nearly $714 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds this past year, which represented a nearly 225% increase in financial management duties, more than doubling the workload for existing employees.

Kirk urged President Jonathan Nez to approve the “much-needed” funding in Navajo Nation Council budget resolution (CF-11-21) that would approve a total $15.9 million in general funds for certain programs and divisions, including the $1.8 million for the controller’s office.

“We may be faced with layoffs if President Nez line-item vetoes the $1.8 million budget for the Office of the Controller,” she said.

Kirk said her office accomplished a great deal in the past year and “did not miss a beat” as far as conducting business despite the dangers and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our office continued execution of its day-to-day duties,” she said, “including oversight, reporting and compliance of 4,000 federal and state grants, processing accounts payable, 1,500 contracts, receiving records and order requisitions, processing payroll for 5,000 employees and completing Internal Revenue Service reporting requirements.”

“In addition, the office completed work on the Navajo Nation financial and single audit for FY 2019 and is currently performing work on the FY 2020 audit.”

Controller’s office staff also worked with a team of contractors to build an intricate financial and reporting system to manage all of the CARES Act funds, said Kirk.

“Many of these new systems were built for the very first time on behalf of the Navajo Nation,” she said.

Ultimately, it is the controller’s office that is responsible for accurate reporting on the expenditure of the federal funds.

“We continue to submit the required oversight reporting to the U.S. Treasury,” said Kirk. “The last reporting package was over three hundred pages long.”

The controller’s office also helped to manage several COVID-19 specific programs such as the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program, the largest program of its kind ever created.

Kirk said starting and operating the Hardship Assistance program in such a short time frame saved the Navajo Nation from what could have been a reversion of $350 million back to the federal government by the original deadline of Dec. 31, 2020.

Out of necessity, the controller’s office also helped update the Navajo Nation’s antiquated vital records database, which was required to cross-reference data from Hardship Assistance applications.

“We added nearly 100,000 individuals to the Navajo Nation vital records database which can now be used to self-certify a much larger enrolled population,” said Kirk.

“In addition, future enrollment-based funding sources that the Nation relies upon will also benefit from this effort by being able to have access to a more robust, verifiable and larger population database,” she said.

The controller’s office also helped launch a Navajo CARES grant program that processed more than 4,000 applicants and approved a total of $26.5 million in grants for Navajo artisans and small businesses. The office also helped administer funds appropriated to chapters.

“Within a matter of weeks, we created a portal solution, delivered training and secured a national supplier to procure $30 million of essential supplies during the height of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic for Navajo Nation chapters,” said Kirk.

“The controller’s office also assisted with erecting a 120,000-square-foot storage facility to house the essential products that were ordered,” she said.

To boot, the controller’s office managed more than $180 million in pass-through federal grant funding to tribal enterprises and private nonprofits to support COVID-19-related projects.

The office created the $43 million Payroll Support Program, which reimbursed the Nation’s allowable expenditures with CARES Act funding, building up the Undesignated, Unreserved Fund Balance.

“Our office helped to create this increased balance in the UUFB and we are simply requesting help to fund our office this last quarter in the amount of $1.8 million,” said Kirk, “which is a small fraction of the $15.9 million of the total request in the legislation.”