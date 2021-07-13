Controller’s office hiring temporary workers, students

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation’s controller’s office is hiring temporary office specialists, office assistants and summer interns to help implement the final phase of the CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program.

The office will hold job fairs starting this week starting today at the Shiprock Chapter House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday at the Chinle Chapter House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thursday at the St. Michaels Chapter House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job fairs for Tuba City and Crownpoint chapters are being confirmed for next week.

“This is a great opportunity for our Navajo people, including students who are home for the summer, to gain work experience and build their professional skills,” said President Jonathan Nez.

Applications will be available at the job fairs or you can download the application online at http://www.dpm.navajo-nsn.gov/

Applicants will also be required to provide a valid state driver’s license and Certificate of Indian Blood.

For intern positions, recent high school graduate will need to provide a copy of letter of acceptance/admission to college and class schedule for the fall.

Continuing college students will need to provide a copy of their transcript for the most recent semester completed and a class schedule for upcoming semester.

The Navajo Nation Department of Personnel Management will be on-site to talk to applicants and assess their applications. Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot and will need to provide a copy of their Social Security card.

Information: Ella Howard, ellahoward@nnooc.org, or Laura Johnson, laurajohnson@nnooc.org