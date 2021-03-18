Thursday, March 18, 2021
Controller’s office to get supplemental funding

Cindy Yurth

CHINLE

The Navajo Nation Controller’s Office will get the $1.87 million Controller Pearline Kirk said she needed to avoid layoffs.

The funding is part of a $15.9 million supplemental appropriation package passed by the Navajo Nation Council and signed by President Jonathan Nez on Sunday.

A story posted on the Navajo Times website Tuesday had stated the controller was worried about not receiving the supplemental funds, which she said were needed because of all the extra work her staff has been doing as a result of having to process the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding, including the hardship assistance checks to every eligible tribal member.

By that time, however, Nez had already signed off on the appropriation.

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation.

