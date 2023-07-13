Council delegates ready for trail ride, Tribal leaders prepare for horseback travel to summer session

PHOENIX

In the next week, the 25th Navajo Nation Council will prepare to honor the grit of former delegates who represented their respective chapters and voiced their community’s needs.

The delegates will prepare to saddle up and travel by horseback to Window Rock for the upcoming summer session.

One hundred years ago, Council delegates journeyed to the tribal Council Chamber, said Delegate Helena Nez Begay, to show their dedication to their communities. Nez Begay represents Coppermine, Kaibeto, LeChee, Tonalea-Red Lake, and Bodaway-Gap chapters.

Nez Begay said as she gets ready to head out on Friday, she wants to honor the former delegates’ dedication and keep that in mind as she makes her way to the Council Chamber.

“The reason why I want to ride is to show that appreciation of our past leaders. I mean, it’s been a hundred years, and we had leaders who started off riding horses and their wagons into the chambers, and I want to acknowledge that legacy they left,” said Nez Begay.

