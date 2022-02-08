Court Cases | Church Rock man sentenced for sexual contact

LOS ANGELES

A Church Rock, New Mexico, man was sentenced last week in federal district court in Albuquerque to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a minor.

After completing his sentence, Manison Largo, 42, will be subject to five years of supervised release. He will also have to sign up for the sexual offender list.

Largo was arrested in February 2021, shortly after the Navajo Nation Police began investigating a report of Largo sexually abusing a female under the age of 12 at his home between November 2017 and March 2018.

The accuser, interviewed by an FBI forensic specialist, said the sexual assault began in 2007 and continued until Largo’s arrest. She reported Largo sexually assaulted her in his bedroom.

She said she tried to inform her family of the ongoing abuse without success and finally got someone to take the accusations seriously when she called 911 on Feb. 4, 2021, and told police what was going on.

Police started an investigation immediately.

FBI agents interviewed Largo on Feb. 11. He told them he cared for his three children, ages 3 to 6, providing the structure in their lives. He said that the abuse began with a massage and went on from there.

He said no members of his family were aware of his actions.

He told FBI agents he was sorry for his actions and wanted to apologize to his accuser as he knew his actions were inappropriate and hurtful. He added that because of his actions, he is a sexual predator.

In its sentencing memo, the prosecution said he had been charged with four counts of sexual abuse, each of which carries a maximum of 30 years to life.

Because of his plea agreement, the sentencing guidelines put his sentence between 78 to 97 months, and the judge gave him a 72-month sentence.

They said they knew a lower sentence was justified because it prevents a trial where the family of the accuser or the accuser would have to take the stand.

The prosecution recommended a sentence of 80 months, 10 months for every year the sexual assaults occurred.

The 80-month sentence would also guarantee that his 6-year-old daughter would be in high school or near high school age when he is released, and she would be more mature and be better at navigating a relationship with her father.

In his sentencing memo, Largo’s public defender pointed out that he has no criminal history except for a fee-traffic violation. He also pointed out that his client did not seek other children to molest, and he kept an appropriate relationship with his three children.

Between his arrest and sentencing, he took part in counseling and said he is willing to continue the counseling during his prison sentence.

Sentences for Vanderwagen store robbery (sub)

The 2019-armed robbery of a convenience store in Vanderwagen, New Mexico, has led to two more men getting long federal prison sentences.

At a hearing Monday in federal court in Albuquerque, Julian Silversmith, 44, of Jones Ranch, received a nine-year sentence for one count of interference of commerce and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Aurelius Eddy, 28, of Vanderwagen received a 12-year sentence for one count of interference of interstate commerce by robbery or violence, one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon in Indian Country.

According to court records, as well as their pleas of guilty, the two were among a group of three men – the other being Kevin Marquez, 22, of Gallup – who had been drinking on April 18, 2019.

They decided to rob the convenience store when they ran out of beer.

Witnesses said they saw three men enter the Mustang store about 3:15 p.m. Two were carrying pistols.

Once inside, the two men with guns began pointing them at people in the store. One of them told the clerk and customers, “I am not afraid to kill you.”

Eddie fired a shot into the ceiling while the third man went to a refrigerator and began taking bottles of beer from inside. Once they loaded up with beer, they left the store and drove away.

When they went inside the store, the three wore masks, but a witness in the parking area saw them in their car before they put on their masks and recognized one of them. They were placed under arrest a day later, and all confessed to their involvement in the robbery.

Eddie said he didn’t know what was going through his head during his interview with FBI agents when he decided to participate in the robbery.

“I don’t know why my dad gave me a gun,” Eddie said.

Eddie admitted that he took a shot at police officers after the robbery in his confession

A few days later, police received a tip that Karl Thompson was also involved in the robbery, and he was picked up shortly after that and confessed.

Marquez has already been sentenced for his involvement in the robbery, and he received a prison term of seven years. All three of those convicted must have three years of supervised probation after they are released.