Court Cases | Standing Rock man accused of sexual abuse

LOS ANGELES

A Standing Rock, New Mexico, man is facing aggravated sexual abuse of a minor charges in federal district court in New Mexico.

Brandon Yazzie, 28, is currently being held in custody by the U. S. Marshal’s Office in Albuquerque.

Guilty plea in sexual abuse case

Lynn Freeman, a resident of the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, has pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual charges involving contact with a child.

Freeman, 55, admitted in his plea agreement that in September 2020 he touched a 10-year-old female inappropriately.

If found guilty of the offense, he would have been facing a maximum term of life in prison but by agreeing to the plea agreement and showing remorse for his actions, the prosecution has agreed to recommend a sentence of between five and 10 years.

Freeman is currently being held in custody by the U. S. Marshal’s Office in Prescott. No date has been set for sentencing.

Chinle man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Dion James Anagal of Chinle has entered a guilty plea in federal district court in Prescott for second degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend. No date has been set for sentencing.

In his plea agreement, Anagal admitted setting the home of the victim, identified in court records as D.H., on fire when she was still inside the building.

If found guilty, he would have faced a maximum sentence of life in prison but by agreeing to plead guilty, the prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of between 15 and 22 years.

On Dec. 6, 2020, Navajo Police received a call about a house on fire at the Canyon de Chelly Housing in Chinle. When police arrived on the scene, they were told by a neighbor that someone was still inside the building.

The windows of the house were boarded up so Navajo Police Officer Dallas Begay removed the boards off one window but the fire was so intense, he was not able to enter the building.

When fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire, they discovered the body of a 38-year-old woman inside.

On Dec. 7, FBI agents talked to Anagal who was been held in the Chinle nail. He agreed to waive his rights and be interviewed.

Anagal said he was in a dating relationship with D.H. and had been living with her prior to the fire. During the interview, Anagal appeared not to know that D.H. had died in the fire. He said he thought she was with her daughter.

A preliminary autopsy revealed D.H. died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal injuries.