Court Cases | Yazzie pleads guilty to assault

Fabian Edward Yazzie has entered a guilty plea in federal district court in Prescott to a single count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Yazzie was arrested in May 2021 for the March 2018 assault of a man, identified in court records as J.C., by stabbing him in the neck and arm, causing severe injuries.

If found guilty of the charge, Yazzie faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a reduced sentence to a midpoint level in the sentencing guide by pleading guilty and showing remorse.

His sentencing is currently set for April 25. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pinedale man arrested for sexual abuse of child

A Pinedale, New Mexico, man was arrested by FBI agents on March 3 and is now facing a charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Sheldon Livingston, 22, is currently in custody and is being held by the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Albuquerque.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 24 for reportedly committing a sexual act with a child who had not reached the age of 12.

The indictment said the crime occurred in December of 2020 in McKinley County on the Navajo Reservation.