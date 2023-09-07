Diné College board chairman arrested for domestic violence

WINDOW ROCK – Diné College Board Chairman Greg Howard Bigman was arrested July 5 by Scottsdale Police on two domestic violence counts: assault intentionally causing physical injury and disorderly conduct – disruptive behavior or fighting.

According to Scottsdale Police Department complaint number 072540034662, the incident occurred at 7300 E. McDonald Dr., Unit 2900, in Scottsdale on July 5.

The criminal complaint case number CR2023-008343 for notice of appearance was submitted on July 13, 2023, by Brianna Gildner from the Knowles Law Firm PLC on behalf of Bigman. Gildner is listed along with Anthony J. Knowles as attorneys for the defendant.

Bigman’s pretrial conference was scheduled for July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Scottsdale City Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Bigman was released on personal recognizance on July 5 and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or return to the scene of the alleged crime. If he has to pick up personal items, he must be accompanied by a police officer.

Bigman was further ordered not to consume any alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs and not to be in possession of firearms.

Violating the terms of his release will result in forfeiture of his bond, and a warrant will be issued for Bigman’s arrest.

Bigman signed the court document on July 5 and listed a post office box in Shiprock as his address. He is scheduled for a case management conference on Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Scottsdale City Court.

Bigman believes he is the victim in this case.

“I think many of the things are unsubstantiated. I think a lot these misunderstandings. These are things that happen in every household,” he said regarding the charges.

“It hurts me that the Navajo Times would degrade the value of a home to sell newspapers,” he said. “Your call has left a lot of stress on my day. It hurts me. It puts me in depression.”

“I think that’s wrong. That’s my statement,” Bigman said.