Diné, leaders, heath care workers credited for response to pandemic

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation braced itself before the novel coronavirus hit on March 17, 2020, and a year later Navajo continues to grapple with the invisible monster, in a more consistent and aggressive way than the rest of the country.

This week marks the one-year anniversary since the first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chilichinbito, Arizona. From there it quickly spread throughout the Navajo Nation.

As of Tuesday, 1,219 Diné had died of the virus. Reports indicate that 16,286 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 249,762 tests have been administered. The total number of positive cases is now 29,957, including one delayed reported case.

“One whole year now, and it has been a challenge,” said President Jonathan Nez. “Who would’ve thought we’d be governing through a pandemic?”

Reflecting back, Nez recounts the preparation done on Navajo before COVID-19 struck and he said unlike the rest of the country the Navajo people took this virus threat seriously, which is why public health mandates were successfully followed by citizens and not challenged.

“Fast-forward one year later, looking back I commend the Navajo people … they did an outstanding job respecting and honoring their public health officials and leaders,” said Nez.

“That’s what is different here on Navajo,” he said. “The Navajo people thought of the greater good.”

As early as Jan. 26, 2020, Nez and the Navajo Department of Health sent out a press release to the Navajo public to be aware and take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 as the first case was reported in Maricopa County, Arizona.

“When we saw this outbreak, it was concerning,” said Nez. “A lot of the experts said it could reach global proportion. Then we saw how the previous (Trump) administration downplayed it. Once it got to Northwestern part of the country that’s when we said, ‘We need to take this serious.’”

The COVID-19 Preparedness Team was formed to monitor the virus and prepare the best way they could.

Once the virus surrounded the Navajo Nation — six days before the first cases on Navajo — the Navajo Nation declared a public health state of emergency.

“I think because of that to get everyone to work together, it set the tone for partnership that we see now,” said Nez. “If you see the Health Command Operation Center right now, what they’re doing for the Navajo people, because we got those connections and everyone together early on.”

Loretta Christensen, Navajo Area Indian Health Service chief medical officer, said IHS began monitoring the virus as it was spreading around the world.

Before a case was reported on the Navajo Nation, Christensen said they put in early orders for equipment such as ventilators and oxygen, which was a slow process at first.

On March 2, 2020, IHS set up its emergency operations command center, and they also worked alongside the Navajo Nation HCOC. Both centers are still an integral part of the Nation combating COVID-19.

“I think there are some things important to focus on,” said Christensen. “Yes, we got hit hard despite our preparation, despite that we had a very proactive public health response.

“Through President Nez, we put out orders pretty early,” she said. “We closed down non-essential businesses, he did a lot of things that maybe were considered aggressive at the time, but I think they were very supportive and very helpful.

“I think it was important in keeping it from getting as bad as it was,” she said. “It could’ve been worse.”

The Navajo Nation experienced two waves, as opposed to the rest of the country, which went through three waves. At one point the Navajo Nation had the highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita in the U.S.

The pandemic also highlighted the inequity that had always been here on the Nation, such as lack of running water, electricity, telecommunication, and decent housing.

As numbers soared, IHS worked to meet the needs. They expanded hospital bed capacity by doubling ICU beds, adding about 30% more inpatient beds, and making sure the transportation protocols were ready.

But it was the collaborative efforts by all health care facilities and the work of the health care workers and providers themselves that made it possible for Navajo to handle the inevitable.

“All of that worked well,” said Christensen. “Despite the high numbers we were able to handle it. And because of the quick action … and I cannot give enough credit to the health care work force at every facility in Navajo, they did a great job. They worked hard. We weathered it.”

While the Donald Trump administration spoke against COVID-19 testing, even suggesting that COVID-19 numbers were on the rise because of too many tests administered, Navajo made sure to have testing blitzes and leaders encouraged testing.

That same type of aggressiveness was prevalent when it came to vaccines.

“We want every single person vaccinated, “said Christensen. “It doesn’t matter what facility they go to. We just want to take care of them all.

“I think that attitude, and public messaging, and the collaboration is why we have had an exceptional vaccine administration,” she said. “If you look around the country, I think we are one of the best.”

Last April, public health mandates were set and for the most part the Navajo Police without hesitation accepted the responsibility of enforcing them.

Mandates such as wearing masks, stay-at-home orders and weekend lockdowns went into effect along with road closures for tourists and visitors, on-line learning, and closures of non-essential businesses, among other orders.

In trying to keep the public in line with the stay-at-home order and weekend lockdowns, as well as informing them of the dangers of COVID-19, the Navajo Police were recruited to hold checkpoints in communities.

The Public Safety Division lost four of its own to COVID-19.

“It took four from public safety that passed away,” said Division Director Jesse Delmar. “A lot of exposures. At first it was chaotic, that we didn’t have PPEs and people were still responding. We learned as we went and we learned how to protect ourselves.”

When reflecting on the year, Police Chief Phillip Francisco said it was a unique challenge for his officers, and the police station in general.

The demands for officers to conduct checkpoints on top of their regular duties was a heavy load, and officers weren’t able to take days off because their presence was needed.

COVID-19 had also found its way into the police academy, delaying instruction again after it being initially delayed at the beginning of the outbreak. Not only that, the class size was also noticeably smaller due to the virus.

“We were asked to task a lot of things to curb the spread of COVID,” said Francisco. “We were overwhelmed as it was with the call load for services that are demanded of the police department, which has been short-staffed for the longest time.

“Add to that curfews, roadblocks, checkpoints was all put on our lap,” he said. “It really taxed our police department.”

Trying to acquire enough PPE and sanitizing equipment for public safety employees and officers was a challenge at the beginning.

Working to keep officers from getting COVID-19 was a priority, because with fewer than 200 officers for the entire Navajo Nation, Francisco said they couldn’t afford for officers to get sick.

Other challenges included special duty and hazard pay for officers, which was a whole debacle in itself.

“It was a very challenging year for the police department,” said Francisco. “But with good leadership, motivation and dedication of our officers, we were able to get through it. No police department was prepared for this. We learned to adapt.”

It’s been a long and trying year for Navajo. It went from a hotspot to an example of taking the steps necessary to combat the deadly pandemic.

More than 1,200 lives were lost and those who survived COVID-19 may experience aftereffects for some time to come, but one thing the leaders agreed on is that listening to science and health care providers prevented the virus from getting far worse on the Nation.

“I am so proud of our Navajo Nation,” said Christensen. “We were ready. We stepped up. We cared about what we were doing. We worked together.

“The Navajo people are strong and resilient and they knew this (vaccine) was a tool,” she said, “it was a weapon to use against COVID.”