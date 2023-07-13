Eastern Navajo Fair returns in 2023,, Honoring the strength, achievements of Diné women

By Rick Abasta

Special to Navajo Times

GALLUP

The Navajo tribal fair season starts with the east.

The 45th Annual Eastern Navajo Fair is slated for July 17-23. “Naabeehó sáanii binahjį’ hózhó dóó siihasin,” is the theme of this year’s fair.

“Navajo women humbly express joy, humility, and hope” is more than just the fair theme. According to Douglas Capitan, communications coordinator for the fair, it is a nod and acknowledgment of changing times for the Navajo Nation.

He said the fair will emphasize the achievements of Navajo women such as Vice President Richelle Montoya and Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne is also among this pantheon of female leaders on the Navajo Nation, not to mention the nine Council delegates currently serving on the 25th Navajo Nation Council.

Capitan said this is the first year the Eastern Navajo Fair has returned since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first year back,” he said.

The fair will kick off with the Eastern Navajo Fair Golf Tournament on Monday morning at Coyote del Malpais Golf Course in Grants, New Mexico, with a 9 a.m. tee time.

Other events for the fair include the Miss Eastern Navajo Pageant, 4-H junior livestock and archery show, community barbecue, elder fest, rodeo, powwow, parade, song and dance, J&S Car Show, and closing with the 5K and 10K walk and run events.

He said there will be eight All-Indian Pro Rodeo performances, adding that there will also be four country and western dances.

Capitan said the Eastern Navajo Fair hadn’t held the Miss Eastern Navajo Pageant since 2019, and the current title holder Danielle Dawes, will finally pass the crown to a new winner.

The fair will close July 23 with a 5k and 10 run honoring longtime Crownpoint High School teacher and coach Tim Rice, who taught for 37 years and was recognized in the New Mexico Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.

He coached multiple sports and was a prolific cross-country coach, leading three teams to state championship titles. Rice also served as a state track and field official for over 45 years.

The Eastern Navajo Fair is still taking parade entries, and the submission deadline is July 14. They are accepting sponsorships as well.

Capitan said fair organizers also seek community groups and individuals to volunteer for the 5K and 10K runs to man the water stations. He said the run is free of charge, but donations are welcome, adding that funds go toward the chapter scholarships.

Information: easternnavajofair.com