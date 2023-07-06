Economic Summit honors top businesses on the Nation

PHOENIX

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development recognized eight regional businesses recently for their dedication to helping the Navajo people.

Business awards were presented in eight categories at the 6th Annual Navajo Nation Economic Summit. The summit took place at Twin Arrows Resort and Casino June 20-22.

The awards categories included Most Distinguished, Professional Services, Tourism Sectored Business, Construction Sector, Small Business, Tourism, Franchise, and Local Economic Development Organization.

Award recipients

The business award winners were highlighted at the Business of the Year Awards Luncheon on the second day of the economic summit. The Most Distinguished Business award was presented to Innovative Electric LLC.

The Tourism Sectored Businesses honor went to Chee’s Indian Store (Houck, Arizona), the Small Businesses award was given to Silver Coin Laundromat (Chinle), and the Professional Services prize was presented to Tselani Professional Business Consulting Services LLC (Chinle).

On the third and last day of the summit, another Business Awards Luncheon was staged featuring four more categories.

The Construction Sector award was given to Keyah Constructions Inc. (Phoenix), the Tourism award honor went to Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours (LeChee/Page, Arizona), and the Franchise award was earned by McDonald’s Corporation – Abe Martinez. The Local Economic Development Organization award was presented to Shonto Community Governance (Shonto, Arizona).

Read the full story in the July 6 edition of the Navajo Times.