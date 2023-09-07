‘E’e’aahjígo Diné Bikéyah proud of contestants running for Miss Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday morning, the crowd arrived early for the butchering contest during the 71st Miss Navajo Nation pageant at the fairgrounds.

As the stands overflowed with bundled-up attendees, the two contestants running for Miss Navajo Nation cracked their knuckles, smiled, and tried to shake their nerves before butchering a sheep in under an hour with the help of one assistant.

Amy Naazbah Reeves-Begaye, 25, contestant No. 1, and Myleka Nizhoni John, 25, contestant No. 2, laughed, sweated, and nervously endured the butchering competition.

Reeves-Begaye is from Kayenta and Bitł’ááh Bito’. She is Bit’ahnii, born for Naasht’ézhí Tábąąhá. Her maternal grandfather is Hashk’ąą Hadzohí, and her paternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii.

John is also from Kayenta. She is Nát’oh Dine’é Táchii’nii, born for Naaneesht’ézhí Tábąąhá. Her maternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii, and her paternal grandfather is Tsi’naajinii.

Read the full story in the Sept. 7 edition of the Navajo Times.