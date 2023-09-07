Saturday, September 9, 2023

‘E’e’aahjígo Diné Bikéyah proud of contestants running for Miss Navajo Nation

Navajo Times | Kianna Joe
Two helped hold each side of a sheep. At the same time, Myleka John from Kayenta, uses a saw to cut bones at the butchering competition during the 71st Annual Miss Navajo Nation pageant.

Kianna Joe

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday morning, the crowd arrived early for the butchering contest during the 71st Miss Navajo Nation pageant at the fairgrounds.

Navajo Times | Kianna Joe
Delegate Andy Nez smiles happily as he was called to help hold the sheep fat for Myleka John as she continued to clean the organs at the butchering contest during the 71st Annual Miss Navajo Nation pageant.

As the stands overflowed with bundled-up attendees, the two contestants running for Miss Navajo Nation cracked their knuckles, smiled, and tried to shake their nerves before butchering a sheep in under an hour with the help of one assistant.

Amy Naazbah Reeves-Begaye, 25, contestant No. 1, and Myleka Nizhoni John, 25, contestant No. 2, laughed, sweated, and nervously endured the butchering competition.

Navajo Times | Kianna Joe
Former Miss Navajo Nation 2010-11 Winifred Bessie Jumbo gifts a shirt and skirt set to Amy N. Reeves-Begaye from Kayenta and Beclabito, at the butchering contest during the 71st Annual Miss Navajo Nation pageant.

Reeves-Begaye is from Kayenta and Bitł’ááh Bito’. She is Bit’ahnii, born for Naasht’ézhí Tábąąhá. Her maternal grandfather is Hashk’ąą Hadzohí, and her paternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii.

John is also from Kayenta. She is Nát’oh Dine’é Táchii’nii, born for Naaneesht’ézhí Tábąąhá. Her maternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii, and her paternal grandfather is Tsi’naajinii.

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

