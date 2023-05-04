Thursday, May 4, 2023

Erin Toadlena-Pablo is Gallup’s new police chief: First Diné woman leading Na’nízhoozhí police department

Courtesy | Donovan Quintero
Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate Andy Nez honor new Gallup Police Chief Erin Toadlena-Pablo with a rug at a swearing-in ceremony at the El Morro Theatre in downtown Gallup May 2.

Holly James

GALLUP

It was a historic day. Gallup has a new police chief.

Gallup Police Chief Erin Toadlena-Pablo, 43, became the first Diné woman to lead the city’s police force at a critical moment.

Navajo Times | Holly James
Gallup Police Chief Erin Toadlena-Pablo stand with her four daughters, Kiana, Kymberly, Emily, and Jayace, after their mother’s swearing-in ceremony at the El Morro Theatre May 2 in Gallup.

Toadlena-Pablo is Naakaii Dine’é and born for Tódích’íi’nii. Her maternal grandfather is Dibé Łizhiní, and her paternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Sawmill, Arizona.

El Morro Theatre in downtown Gallup was filled with her family and colleagues, Gallup and tribal officials to witness the swearing-in of a new chief.

Experience and emotional intelligence

Toadlena-Pablo began her law enforcement career nearly 22 years ago. As a rookie officer, she quickly began making her tenacity and perseverance known.

She has served many posts gaining necessary experience throughout her two decades of serving the Gallup community. Her duties have spanned a variety of departments, such as investigations, internal affairs, bike patrol, emergency response, and, most recently, captain. She also balanced family life, getting married and raising six children.

Read the full story in the May 4 edition of the Navajo Times.

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

