Flagstaff High graduate earns full-ride culinary scholarship to Paul Smith’s College

FLAGSTAFF

Autumn Maxx just graduated high school and will be on her way to New York to study at Paul Smith’s College tuition free.

Maxx, 18, graduated from Flagstaff High School May 26. She’ll be attending Paul Smith’s culinary program in late summer. She is ’Áshįįhí and born for Tótsohnii. Her maternal grandfather is Chíshí, and her paternal grandfather is Bįįh Bitoodnii. She resides in Winslow.

When Maxx was about 5, she and her family went through many life challenges and misfortunes. She remembers watching her grandma, Eunice Begay, bake and cook during those turbulent times.

Maxx said, “She always looked like she was in the moment. She was always calm regardless of what was happening around her. Nothing seemed to faze her.”

In addition to learning from her grandma, she also watched many videos on YouTube. Her earliest attempt at baking was making sugar cookies. She said she didn’t follow the instructions well and ended up with pounds of cookie dough, making over 100 cookies, but each was fluffy and delicious.

