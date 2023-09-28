Former Miss Northern Navajo royalty are grand marshals for fair parade

PHOENIX – As the days get closer to the Northern Navajo Fair, a former Miss Northern Navajo feels like she is still wearing her crown as she coordinates the grand marshals for the parade.

Gervana Begay, the 1992-93 Miss Northern Navajo Nation, said the fair recognizes former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders from 1953 to the present as the grand marshals.

“When you’re a former, you know who was before you, and you know who is after you, so I know who I could contact for the grand marshal,” said Begay.

Throughout the organizing process, Begay said she is amazed by the former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders who have contacted her or the daughters or granddaughters who reached out on their behalf.

40 titleholders confirmed

Lynelle Washburn, the 2023 Miss Northern Navajo and the teen pageant coordinator said 40 former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders confirmed and will attend the parade.

Martha Frazier-Lahti is the earliest confirmed former Miss Northern Navajo who served from 1960 to 1961.

Before the parade, the former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders will be honored with a banquet.

As weekly Zoom meetings take place leading up to the parade, Begay sees and hears the excitement from former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders who have expressed how special it is to be recognized as the grand marshal this year.

When it comes to the Northern Navajo Fair, Begay said it is the oldest and most traditional fair because of the Yé’ii Bi Cheii ceremony that takes place. Because of that uniqueness, that is what Miss Northern Navajo represents.

“Our fair is always the first fair to open up the winter ceremonies, so I feel like it’s special, it’s honorable, it’s very unique,” said Begay.

Another cultural significance of the Northern Navajo Fair is that Miss Northern Navajo represents the harvesting of crops shared with families and friends.

Crop harvesting

The fair occurs in the first week of October when farmers harvest their plants and vegetables.

Begay said the fair board had recognized traditions like winter ceremonies and practices and included those as events so those teachings could continue to be shared.

At the same time as planning for the parade, Begay can’t help but remember the day she was crowned Miss Northern Navajo.

She was crowned on the fairgrounds under a chaha’oh-like arbor and remembered feeling nervous alongside seven other girls.

Begay said she also felt the support from her family and community as she had grown up in Shiprock, and after being crowned, she remembers the excitement that ensued.

“All these memories are coming back, and I feel young again. I still feel like I’m wearing the crown,” said Begay.

For the former Miss Northern Navajo titleholders to be recognized as grand marshals, the fair board recognizes the traditions that continue to be taught at the Northern Navajo Fair.