Former NHA leader arrested at tribal housing fair, Carl jailed on charges of criminal trespassing by Navajo police

By Rick Abasta

Special to the Times

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

The former CEO of the Navajo Housing Authority, Chester Carl, was arrested at the Navajo Nation Housing Fair at Fire Rock Casino on June 28. He was detained by Navajo Nation Police for criminal trespassing and jailed at the Crownpoint District Adult and Juvenile Facility.

“I have never been in jail,” Carl said, still in disbelief over his incarceration.

Carl, a housing expert, said he was there at the housing fair to speak about veterans housing, particularly a $5 million project to build 30 three-bedroom homes for veterans.

“People asked me to speak at the Navajo Nation Housing Fair on this project,” he said.

Carl said that he showed up early to the event and asked the housing fair staff if he was on the agenda. He was told no and was instructed to speak to the mistress of ceremony, Chizz Bah YellowHorse, a comedian.

According to Carl, YellowHorse told him he couldn’t speak because he was not on the housing fair agenda.

“She yelled at me, so I yelled at her too,” Carl said. “She said, ‘You’re not going to treat me this way. Get out of here.’”

