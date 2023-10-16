Former President Jonathan Nez challenges Rep. Eli Crane for U.S. House seat

TSÉBIGHÁHOODZÁNÍ

Former President Jonathan Nez is planning a Democratic challenge to incumbent Republican Rep. Eli Crane in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Nez announced today, Oct. 16, that he is running for Congress because he’s disappointed with the divisiveness in politics, the dysfunction in the capitol, and Arizona representatives’ role in that dysfunction.

“You just have to turn on the television to hear the dysfunction that’s happening in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. House of Representatives,” Nez told the Navajo Times Oct. 16. “They can’t even elect a speaker––there’s so many pressing issues that we as a country need to address.

“There’s a war in Israel, there’s a war in Ukraine––we can’t even help those people, those nations protect their country or protect democracy because of the dysfunction in the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said.

Nez believes the people causing the chaos are extremists and far-right Trump supporters.

“It’s sad to say that our second congressional district representative is a part of that,” Nez said. “When he got into office in January, he was a part of saying no to getting a new speaker, which was Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy. And they had multiple elections where he said no to getting a speaker in place. He (Crane) is all about dividing the people––division. He even spoke divisively on the House floor. That just shows you how inexperienced he is.”

Nez said now that Crane has a challenger, seeing what he does will be interesting.

Nez said he’s committed to reforming government and holding the federal government accountable to working Arizonans, creating jobs, cutting high gas and food costs, supporting Arizona veterans, and protecting the right to choose.

Nez is from Shonto, Arizona. He is the son of Mable H. Nez and the late John H. Nez. He is Áshįįhí and born for Ta’neeszahnii. His maternal grandfather is Tódích’íi’nii, and his paternal grandfather is Táchii’nii.

