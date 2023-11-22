‘He was a world-renowned artist’: Artist Baje Whitethorne Sr. dies at 73

By Krista Allen and Boderra Joe

Navajo Times

KINŁÁNÍ-DOOK’O’OOSŁÍÍD – Baje Whitethorne Sr., the Shonto, Arizona, multimedia artist whose paintings depicted the beauty, color, and power of Diné culture and Diné Bikéyah, died Nov. 17. He was 73.

His family announced on Friday that Whitethorne passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness.

“Baje was a world-renowned artist, loved by many (which) includes family, friends, collectors, and customers,” his family posted on Whitethorne’s Facebook page. His funeral service took place at the Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff on Nov. 21.

Whitethorne was Lók’aa’ Dine’é and was born for Hashk’ąą Hadzohó. His maternal and paternal grandfathers are Tł’ízíłání. He was from Shonto.

His art friends and relatives say he was one of the most transformative Diné artists who highlighted Navajoland and its life – such as livestock and water – in his paintings, each with a small hogan and a chair, a nod to his late mother, and to indicate life. He showcased his work worldwide, including at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Indian, the Booth Western Art Museum, the Heard Museum, and his community’s Rock the Canyon Art and Music Festival.

Whitethorne, in 1992, was awarded the Western Heritage Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, among other prestigious honors. He often said he’s had a rewarding career.

He has said when he was a child, he was always fascinated by people who could draw. Whitethorne’s grandfather saw his interest and gave him paper to teach him how to draw a horse. When he ran out of paper, he would draw on furniture. And when his pencil wore down, he used a nail to scratch out horses on metal surfaces. He even etched a few horses on his father’s truck.

Whitethorne was also a printmaker, sculptor, jeweler, and storyteller.

Baje Whitethorne was drawn to storytelling when he and his brothers made up stories on their way to their grandmother’s house. He’s illustrated eight children’s books, two of which he authored. His illustrations appear in “Monster Bird,” “Monster Slayer,” and “Sika and the Raven.”

Whitethorne was married to Priscilla C. Whitethorne. Together they had three children.

Whitethorne lost his son, the late Bahe “Buddy” Whitethorne Jr., on March 26, 2018. Bahe was also a renowned artist.