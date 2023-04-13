‘Hogan’ for Béésh Bąąh Dah Naaz’ání

By Chael Moore

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

One hundred years ago, the Béésh Bąąh Dah Si’ání was created, but the building that would become the home for future Council sessions didn’t become a reality until 1935.

In the early 1920s, the discovery of oil on Navajoland caused a more systemic tribal government to be established. In 1923, the first-ever Navajo Council was created with representatives from five regional agencies.

Its establishment helped protect the Navajo Nation from the desires and greed of American oil companies that sought to lease Navajoland for resource extraction and exploration at that time.

In the winter of 1935, the building for the Navajo Nation Council, also known as the chamber was completed.

According to library archives from the University of Arizona, the Navajo Nation Council was funded by the Public Works Administration. It was built from 1934 to 1935 by Navajo laborers who were part of the Civilian Conservation Corps-Indian Division. It is one of many buildings on the Navajo Reservation created using P.W.A. funds.

