Holbrook Indian School student killed; six others injured in school bus crash on I-40

DÁ’DEESTŁ’IN HÓTSAA

A Holbrook Indian School student died, and six others were injured after a three-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate 40.

A HIS bus was transporting staff and students on a field trip to Tsébigháhoodzání and toward New Mexico. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi rear-ended the bus when it slowed down near another crash, pushing the bus into the vehicle in front of it.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted through Holbrook to State Route 180 to St. Johns and up State Route 191 to I-40.

“This is a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community,” the school’s Facebook page reads. “One of our students died, and six others were injured in a school bus accident this morning.

“Our concerns now are for our parents and families as we uphold and grieve them,” it continues. “We ask that you would be patient and respectful as we work through this as a school community, and we solicit your prayers on behalf of everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

An investigation is ongoing.