It has been two years, where is she? Warren seeks accountability, assistance from tribal leadership

WINDOW ROCK

It has been 730 days since Ella Mae Begay, the Nation’s elder, went missing.

The community of Sweetwater, Arizona, is the homestead of Ella Mae Begay, who was last seen leaving her home at 2:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021.

Begay’s niece, Seraphine Warren, symbolizes advocacy for her missing aunt with her vocal and direct demeanor. She has captured the attention of many people and news outlets across the Navajo Nation, the U.S., and globally.

She staged a walk across the country to cast light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People issues locally and globally. Warren has broadcasted her walks on her Facebook page, “Trailing Ella Mae,” and other social media platforms, gaining a substantial following. She also shares updates on her aunt’s case and advocates for other families of missing Diné relatives.

Warren has illuminated surmounting and complex issues and a lack of organized resources within the Navajo Nation through her social media. She and other families gained this knowledge and experience firsthand while searching for an Indigenous missing person.

Read the full story in the June 22 edition of the Navajo Times.