Monday, June 26, 2023

It has been two years, where is she? Warren seeks accountability, assistance from tribal leadership

Holly James | Navajo Times
In tears, as she walks with her prayer staff, Seraphine Warren said she felt defeated arriving at empty government offices after walking the 145-mile journey to talk with the Navajo president. Warren began her prayer walk on June 15 from Sweetwater, Ariz., and ended June 19 in Window Rock.

Holly James

WINDOW ROCK

It has been 730 days since Ella Mae Begay, the Nation’s elder, went missing.

Holly James | Navajo Times
Seraphine Warren completed her four-day, 145-mile Prayer Walk from Sweetwater to the president’s office on June 19, commemorating two years since her Aunt Ella Mae Begay went missing. Warren continues to raise awareness of all missing relatives throughout Dinétah and seeks accountability from the Nation’s leaders.

The community of Sweetwater, Arizona, is the homestead of Ella Mae Begay, who was last seen leaving her home at 2:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021.

Begay’s niece, Seraphine Warren, symbolizes advocacy for her missing aunt with her vocal and direct demeanor. She has captured the attention of many people and news outlets across the Navajo Nation, the U.S., and globally.

She staged a walk across the country to cast light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People issues locally and globally. Warren has broadcasted her walks on her Facebook page, “Trailing Ella Mae,” and other social media platforms, gaining a substantial following. She also shares updates on her aunt’s case and advocates for other families of missing Diné relatives.

Holly James | Navajo Times
Sitting at the steps of Window Rock Park, Seraphine Warren is joined by Delegate Andy Nez and supporter Shanna Nez (left), who offered an ear as Warren spoke on behalf of her aunt and all missing relatives pleading for resources and support from the tribal government. Warren began her prayer walk from Sweetwater, Ariz., on June 15 and ended in Window Rock on June 19.

Warren has illuminated surmounting and complex issues and a lack of organized resources within the Navajo Nation through her social media. She and other families gained this knowledge and experience firsthand while searching for an Indigenous missing person.

Read the full story in the June 22 edition of the Navajo Times.

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

