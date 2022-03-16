Kinlichee man charged with 2nd-degree murder

LOS ANGELES

A Kinlichee, Arizona, man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Klagetoh man on Feb. 28 at the victim’s home after several hours of drinking beer and vodka.

Jonah Albert currently being held in custody by the U. S. Marshal’s Office in Prescott.

According to court records, Navajo Police were called to the home of a man identified only as A.A. They found his body on the floor in the living room. He was laying on his back and was wearing pajama bottoms.

A red-like substance was seeping from his nose and down the side of his face. There also appeared to be head injuries caused by trauma.

The door to the bathroom seemed to have been damaged and there was blood splatter in the bedrooms.

When FBI agents arrived on the scene a couple of hours later, they interned T.N., who was described as A.A.’s girlfriend. She said the two had known each other for 12 years and had lived together for the past six years.

She said she and A.A. had received a text message about 9 a.m. on Feb. 27 from Albert asking them if they could drive him somewhere so he could cash a check. They agreed and with their daughter in tow, went to Kinlichee to pick him up.

But Albert had problems finding a store to cash his check because it was for $480 and came from Western Union.

They finally managed to cash it at a Walmart in Gallup. Albert had agreed to pay them $100 for the ride.

T.N. said they then drove Albert back to Klagatoh to his family’s residence. But once they got there, he got into an argument with his brother and was told to leave. A.A. told him they would all go back to his house.

When they got back, she said, Albert and A.A. sat down in the living room and talked about their school days at Rough Rock Demonstration School. She said Albert was already intoxicated and A.A. drank about 12 bottles of beer.

She said she was in one of the bedrooms watching cartoons with their child when she heard A.A. yell, “Get out, go home.”

Albert responded, “Take me home and drop me off.”

She then heard A.A. say, “Don’t yell in my house. I’m going to shoot you.”

She said she then heard two shots go off in the living room. She went out to the living room and saw the front door open and Albert standing just outside the door. A.A. said he wanted Albert out of there.

A.A. had possession of a gun and was pointing it at the ground. She said she never saw him point the gun at Albert.

Albert was able to convince A.A. to give him the gun and when he did, he turned it over to T.N. who took it outside and put in a toolbox.

T.N. said she then went back to the bedroom and continued watching cartoons with her child. She said she heard no further arguments between A.A. and Albert.

About 9:30 p.m., she said she went to the kitchen to get some milk for her child and when she found she had none drove with her child to a store in Burnside, made some purchases and then drove back home.

When she entered the house, she said she saw A.A. laying on the floor on his back next to Albert who was talking to him. She said she saw dried blood on A.A.’s mouth and nose.

His eyelids appeared to be swollen and he was having problems opening his eyes. He was wearing pajama bottoms and was bare-chested.

She said she tapped A.A. on his chest and asked if he was all right. He said he was and she then told him to turn on his side. When he did, she said a lot of blood came out of his mouth.

She said she kept tapping his chest and asking if he was all right. He continued to say he was.

Finally A.A. stopped breathing and Albert began CPR while T.N. called the police.

She said Albert continued to apply CPR for almost an hour while T.N. covered his mouth and blew into it. She then called for an ambulance.

While waiting, she noticed that the bathroom door was damaged while she was gone. Albert said he did not know what happened.

She told the FBI agents that A.A. had a mild heart attack four years ago and had nose bleeds that resulted in a blood clot coming out. He also had high blood pressure and diabetes.

That is where it ended that day but a few days later, the FBI agents looked at her Facebook Messenger and discovered that she had sent a message to a friend saying that when she got back to the house after going for milk, she saw Albert sitting on top of A.A. choking him with his belt.

FBI agents then pointed out to T.N. that what she wrote on Facebook appeared to indicate that A.A and Albert “were involved in a fight while she was gone.”

She said she did not know if they had been fighting and restated her earlier position that when she left, the two were not fighting.

Albert agreed to be interviewed by FBI agents on Feb. 28 and said that he felt A.A. was trying to “milk him” by charging him $40 for gas in addition to the $100 he had agreed to pay them for the trip.

He said he also paid for meals that day. He said later that day when he grabbed for a beer bottle, he found it contained orange juice and he wondered if A.A. was swapping off cans of beer for orange juice.

His account differed from that of T.N. when he said he believed she was in the residence the entire evening and did not go out.

He agreed with her at first that A.A. threatened to shoot him but later changed his statement to indicate A.A. got the gun because he was afraid of a local family who came to his house in the past and tried to rob him.

He said A.A. did not give him the gun voluntarily. Instead, he had to wrestle with him to give it up because he thought A.A. would shoot him.

He said he believed the blood in the bedroom was from their fight over the gun and felt that some of the blood in the room was from his injuries when A.A. sucker punched him.

He said when he wrestled the gun away from A.A., he gave it to T.N. He said he didn’t know what she did with it.

He said he left the building for a while after that and came back because it was freezing. He said when he entered the house, A.A. hugged him and apologized. He said he then laid down in the living room.

He said he woke up when T.N. began screaming that something was wrong with A.A.

He said a little later T.N. forced him to leave the house and only let him in 10 minutes later because she said A.A. was not breathing. That is when he started CPR.

T.N. said to FBI agents later that she did not mention seeing Albert choking A.A. with his belt because she was afraid police would blame her for leaving A.A. alone with Albert.

Court records said medical examiners later listed cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.