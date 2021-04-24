Legislation to reopen tribal parks floated

WINDOW ROCK

Legislation to reopen Navajo tribal parks to visitors is currently in its five-day comment period, after the Navajo Nation reported a large increase of 31

new COVID-19 cases.

Last year, before a COVID-19 case was reported on the Navajo Nation, the Parks and Recreation Department under the Division of Natural Resources shut down all parks until further notice. Up until Friday the Navajo Nation had been experiencing low case numbers and went from orange to yellow status, allowing for parks to reopen but only to Navajo Nation residents.

“We are taking baby steps to reopen,” said President Jonathan Nez in his weekly town hall meeting. “Everyone around the country knows how hard Navajo Nation was hit. Visitors, I just ask for your patience and consideration. We are focusing on our Navajo citizens. We will reopen but we are doing this very slowly.”

This new legislation to reopen of the Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Monument Valley Welcome Center, Little Colorado River Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument and Tséyi’ Diné Heritage Area, is sponsored by Council Delegate Paul Begay and co-sponsored by Mark Freeland, Nathaniel Brown and Thomas Walker Jr.

The legislation quotes Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-005, which stated, “The Navajo Nation is experiencing a gradual downward trajectory of new cases, with slowed infection rate and no sustained rebound.” The legislation was developed when Navajo was in “orange” status, which allows businesses to open under some restrictions.

“Navajo Nation residents who derive their income from selling their arts and crafts and services … have felt the adverse economic efforts of the closure of these parks,” stated the legislation. “Given that the ‘Navajo Nation is experiencing a gradual downward trajectory of new cases, with a slowed infection rate and no sustained rebound,’ these vendors should be allowed to resume their livelihood generated from at the Navajo parks.”

But on Friday 31 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 30,435. The total number of deaths remains 1,263 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 16,524 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 262,574 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

