Legislative branch closed due to COVID-19 spread

Rima Krisst

Posted by | Jan 7, 2022 | , |

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation’s legislative branch shut down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Communications Director Alray Nelson told Navajo Times Friday morning.

Legislative offices in Window Rock will be closed to the public for an indefinite period and buildings will be sanitized.

“Speaker Damon has ordered that all offices under the legislative branch be thoroughly cleaned,” said Nelson. “This is a precaution to keep our staff and their families safe at all times. So we will be working remotely.”

All Navajo Nation Council meetings like the special session today will continue via teleconference.

Council’s winter session is planned for the week starting Jan. 24, said Nelson.

Driven by the Omicron variant, which was identified on the Navajo Nation on Monday, COVID-19 cases jumped to 294 on Thursday – a quadrupling of weekly average cases reported one week prior.

“The Council and Speaker Damon are concerned with the new variant and the rapid spread across Navajo,” said Nelson. “We’ve seen those numbers increase.

“We need to make sure our staff, the delegates and family members are kept safe over the next two weeks as we go into winter session,” he said.

Rate:

About The Author

Rima Krisst

Reporter and photojournalist Rima Krisst has been with the Navajo Times since July of 2018, and covers our Arts and Culture and Government Affairs beats. Prior to joining the editorial team at the Times, Krisst worked in various capacities in the areas of communications, public relations, marketing and Indian Affairs policy on behalf of the Tribes, Nations and Pueblos of New Mexico. Among her posts, she served as Director of PR and Communications for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department under Governor Bill Richardson, Healthcare Outreach and Education Manager for the Eight Northern Pueblos, Tribal Tourism Liaison for the City of Santa Fe, and Marketing Projects Coordinator for Santa Fe Indian Market. As a writer and photographer, she has also worked independently as a contractor on many special projects, and her work has been published in magazines. Krisst earned her B.S. in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Connecticut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

50°
Clear
37% humidity
wind: 6mph SW
H 55 • L 35

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT