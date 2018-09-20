Lizer surprised to be called ‘controversial’

FORT DEFIANCE

Myron Lizer is not who the Navajo Nation expected Jonathan Nez to pick as a running mate.

He’s not from New Mexico, is not a fluent Navajo speaker, and is, in the words of one detractor, “a controversial Baptist preacher.”

It’s become customary for presidential candidates from Arizona to pick a running mate from Arizona and vice versa, so it became somewhat of a controversy when presidential candidate Jonathan Nez, originally from Shonto, Arizona, asked Lizer, originally from Fort Defiance, to run with him. Some even went as far as to say this was against code (it isn’t).

But in an interview this week, Lizer assured the Nation “New Mexico will not be forgotten.”

“There’s a lot of opportunity out there,” he added.