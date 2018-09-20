Lizer surprised to be called ‘controversial’

, September 20, 2018

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Myron Lizer, candidate for vice president, had a “spiritual awakening” after surviving a car rollover.

FORT DEFIANCE

Myron Lizer is not who the Navajo Nation expected Jonathan Nez to pick as a running mate.

He’s not from New Mexico, is not a fluent Navajo speaker, and is, in the words of one detractor, “a controversial Baptist preacher.”

It’s become customary for presidential candidates from Arizona to pick a running mate from Arizona and vice versa, so it became somewhat of a controversy when presidential candidate Jonathan Nez, originally from Shonto, Arizona, asked Lizer, originally from Fort Defiance, to run with him. Some even went as far as to say this was against code (it isn’t).

But in an interview this week, Lizer assured the Nation “New Mexico will not be forgotten.”

“There’s a lot of opportunity out there,” he added.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Categories: News

About Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.