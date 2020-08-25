Lizer to address RNC tonight

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Vice President and staunch Republican Myron Lizer has recorded an address for the Republican National Convention.

During Tuesday’s President’s office virtual town hall Lizer said the address will be shown tonight. President Jonathan Nez, who is an honorary chair for the Arizona Democratic Party, sent in his own video in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice president nominee Kamala Harris last week for the Democratic National Convention.

“There’s no secret we are a split ticket,” said Lizer during the town hall. “We are working both sides, and we are well represented in Washington. We are well represented in the state. We are well represented across the land. If our people could see that and not be so critical, but you can’t please them all.”