Sunday, June 18, 2023

McKinley County gives domestic abuse survivor facility 90 days to vacate

Navajo Times | Holly James
Council Delegate Germaine Simonson listens to Emily Ellison, executive director for Battered Families Services, plead with the Health, Education and Human Services Committee to look for a facility because of the shutdown by McKinley County on June 14 in Window Rock.

Holly James

Posted by | Jun 15, 2023

WINDOW ROCK

Individuals and families fleeing domestic violence may end up in harm’s way.

Battered Families Services Inc. in Gallup has been a haven for many domestic abuse survivors seeking help and resources since 1979.

On Monday, May 22, Battered Families Services Executive Director Emily Ellison met with McKinley County officials and was informed of the county’s intent to sell BFS’s shelter to another nonprofit, Kateri College, a church organization, and that the county has no plans to provide an alternate shelter, according to Ellison.

She explains that at the May meeting, she had asked the county to hold the sale for a year or two so the county could provide an alternative shelter that met the equivalent safety standards for their clients.

That plea was not honored, being that almost two weeks later, BFS was emailed a 90-day notice to vacate on June 6, beginning the countdown.

According to Ellison, she stated in a conversation the following day with county manager Anthony Dimas, who advised Ellison that he was given guidance by New Mexico state auditor Joseph M. Maestas to avoid being listed as a fiscal agent for nonprofit agencies. With Maestas’s direction, Dimas also stated that it is not the county’s responsibility to provide an alternative facility to a nonprofit. The Navajo Times did receive confirmation from an agent of the State Auditor confirming Maestas stance on fiscal agents.

Read the full story in the June 15 edition of the Navajo Times.

About The Author

Holly James

Holly James is Kinyaa'áanii (the Towering House Clan) and born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House Clan), and her paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). Ms. James was born in Tséhootsooí (Fort Defiance), Ariz., and grew up in Phoenix. She began her tenure with the Navajo Times as a freelancer, and a year ago, she moved from Nevada to Diné Bikéyah and became a full-time reporter. Her passion is sharing the light of her Diné People, the tenacity, pride, ingenuity, and resilience they show daily. She intends to enrich the hopes and aspirations of the Diné through the stories of contributions and hardships, survival, and culture revitalization.

