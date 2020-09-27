Minor quake felt in Sawmill



WINDOW ROCK

A small earthquake was recorded in Sawmill, Arizona, late Saturday night.

A dispatcher with the Window Rock Police District confirmed an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Blue Canyon, west of Fort Defiance.

The tremor, described by some as a “rumbling” that shook windows and stirred the dogs into a frenzy, was felt around 11:39 p.m. in Fort Defiance, and as far away as Many Farms. People posted on social media about the quake.

The event lasted for a few seconds.

Navajo police did not report any injuries or damage to any structures.