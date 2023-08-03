MMIW bike riding group makes stop in Tuba City

WINSLOW

From the scorching sun in Arizona to the plains of South Dakota, Medicine Wheel Ride is making its annual ride to represent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women at this year’s Sturgis rally.

Medicine Wheel Ride is a group of Indigenous Women motorcyclists riding to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The group began their riding journey in Phoenix on Friday, July 28, and are heading to the annual gathering of motorcyclists in Sturgis, South Dakota.

On Saturday, the riders stopped in at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites in Moenkopi, Arizona, to talk about bringing awareness to MMIW on their way to Sturgis while hearing from several families in the Navajo Nation impacted by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.

