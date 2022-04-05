Museum may be moved to Parks & Rec

GALLUP

The Resources and Development Committee discussed a bill to eliminate the Navajo Nation Museum as its own department and place it under the Parks and Recreation Department.

The bill (No. 53-22) suggests Parks & Rec, the museum, and the Division of Natural Resources agree that the two departments merge.

Manuelito Wheeler, museum director, said the program has operated independently for about eight years and before operated under other programs.

“As the years have gone on, one of our issues is the shrinking general fund, and that has cost us in the effectiveness that we have to serve our Navajo people,” Wheeler said.

Placing the museum under Parks & Rec would increase funding and provide synergy between the programs.

“I don’t know if you all know this, but the museum was actually born under the Navajo Parks back in 1961 so, in a sense, we’re coming full circle to come back to where we started,” Wheeler said.

“If you all are aware, there is tremendous opportunity amongst all our Navajo Nation parks,” he said, “and that’s where the museum would see ourselves having a great opportunity to add to their program by helping them with the visitor experience at all of these parks.”

The museum has lost several professional positions, which impacts operations. But Wheeler said even with the loss of revenue the museum has produced exemplary projects.

“We brought the treaty back, we got the donation of a treaty, we’ve dubbed major motion pictures into Navajo, we provide outlets for artists to sell during our markets,” he said. “We’ve done amazing things with very little funding.”

Wheeler said the museum could provide displays, information and cultural information to the parks. However, they do not have the funding to do it independently.

“I think this is a solid base for the Navajo Nation Museum to continue growing for the future,” he said. “It’s not something like, OK, it’s just going to work for a couple of years. This is something that will have longevity.”

RDC tabled the legislation for 30 days and to have a work session with Parks & Rec and the museum to discuss the matter further. No date was set for the work session.