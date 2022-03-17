Navajo Area director tapped to head IHS

WINDOW ROCK

As a boon to the Navajo Nation, on March 9 President Joe Biden announced Navajo Area IHS Director Roselyn Tso as his nominee to head the entire Indian Health Service, the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing health services to Native Americans.

Roselyn Tso is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation who began her career with the IHS in 1984.

President Jonathan Nez said, “Over many years, Director Tso has demonstrated her commitment to public health and the well-being of all people at the federal and tribal levels, which have prepared her for this new opportunity.”

Nez said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tso’s leadership, expertise, and compassion have helped to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.

As the head of the Navajo Area IHS since 2019, Tso provided exemplary leadership, said Nez, and led the Navajo Nation’s health care response throughout the pandemic with strength and fortitude.

“Ms. Tso has committed her professional life to the public health field and overseen the well-being of the Navajo people during this pandemic,” said Speaker Seth Damon.

“Her years of leadership on the frontlines have prepared her to lead the IHS and to be an outspoken voice for tribes across the United States,” he said.

The Navajo Area IHS delivers health services to more than 244,000 people from the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Zuni Pueblo, Hopi Tribe, and the Navajo Nation and operates medical service units located in Chinle, Crownpoint, Fort Defiance, Gallup, Kayenta, Shiprock, Tuba City and Winslow.

“Ms. Roselyn Tso is known to be an avid protector of our Diné people,” said Delegate Thomas Walker. “We foresee her leadership advocating for tribal nations across the United States with a great deal of compassion and care.”

According to the White House, Tso was responsible for the implementation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Act in her roles at the IHS and worked to provide direct services for tribes.

“Ms. Roselyn Tso developed a collaborative relationship and opened lines of communication with the Navajo Nation Council,” said Health, Education and Human Services Committee Chairman Daniel Tso.

“We early on saw Ms. Tso as a change agent where she focused on patient care and the proper delivery of health care services for tribes,” he said. “We know that she will proceed to make systematic changes in enhancing health-care delivery services for the 570 plus tribal nations.”

Prior to leading Navajo Area IHS, Tso served in the Portland Area IHS, both at the service unit level as the administrative officer for the Yakama Service Unit and at the area level as planning and statistical officer, Equal Employment officer and assistant to the area director.

In 2005, Tso assumed the role of director, Office of Tribal and Service Unit Operations for the Portland Area.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Marylhurst University in Oregon, and a master’s in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in Portland, Oregon.

“The Navajo people are proud that one of our matriarchs was appointed by the Biden-Harris administration into a key leadership position,” said Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty. “She is an outstanding representative and a strong voice for Indigenous women across the country.”

Once confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Tso will head the IHS, which provides health care to approximately 2.6 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

As IHS director, Tso would oversee a total budget of $7.4 billion and the employment of more than 15,000 health professionals.

“Director Tso provided clear and compassionate leadership to the Navajo people and the employees of the Navajo Area IHS,” said Delegate Carl Slater. “I am confident she will carry this model of leadership to her new position serving all of Indian Country.”

Tso did not reply to a request for comment from the Navajo Times. Jenny Notah, public affairs liaison for the Navajo Area IHS, said all media inquiries related to the IHS nominee and the confirmation process are being handled by HHS public affairs.