Navajo Area IHS offers COVID-19 vaccinations

WINDOW ROCK

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to be available at Navajo Area Indian Health Service’s service units, according to an IHS news release.

The NAIHS is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s priority groups to include: Phase 1a, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities; Phase 1b, people ages 65 years and older with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers; and phase 1c, other essential workers.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are voluntary.

Vaccinations are available as follows:

Chinle Service Unit: Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), first/second Moderna vaccine; individuals 18 and over; Pfizer second vaccine, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Piñon Health Center, Feb. 27, first/second Moderna vaccine; individuals 18 and over; Pfizer second vaccine, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Monday through Friday (drive-thru), first/second Moderna vaccine; individuals 18 and over; Pfizer second vaccine, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Tsaile Health Center, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (appointment only, 928-724-3639).

Crownpoint Service Unit: Crownpoint Healthcare Facility, Feb. 25, first Pfizer vaccine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb. 27, first Pfizer vaccine, ages 16 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; March 13, second Moderna vaccine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and March 20, second Pfizer vaccine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, elders and high-risk individuals, 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (appointment only, 505-786-6270); Pueblo Pintado Clinic, Monday through Thursday, elders and high-risk individuals (appointment only, 505-655-3254), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thoreau Clinic, Monday through Friday, elders and high-risk individuals (appointment only, 505-862-8761), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallup Service Unit; Gallup Indian Medical Center-Internal Medicine Clinic, Monday through Friday, for individuals, ages 65 and older, appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and University of New Mexico-Gallup gym, Feb. 25, first vaccine for individuals, ages 65 and older; ages 18-64 with underlying medical condition and home caregivers, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Feb. 27, second vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kayenta Service Unit: Kayenta Health Center, Feb. 25-26, first Pfizer vaccine for individuals, ages 16 and older, by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Inscription House Health Center, Feb. 25, second Moderna vaccine by appointment only (50 first Moderna vaccine for individuals, ages 18 and older), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shiprock Service Unit: Northern Navajo Medical Center pharmacy curbside services, Monday through Friday, second vaccine for patients with chronic conditions by invitation only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Shiprock High School, Feb. 25, first/second vaccine for active Shiprock SU patients, ages 16 and older, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Feb. 27, first/second vaccine for active Shiprock SU patients, ages 16 and older, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, individuals, ages 18 and older, who are active Shiprock SU patients (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays (drive-thru), individuals, ages 18 and older, active Shiprock SU patients (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Four Corners Regional Health Center, Feb. 25, second vaccine for patients, ages 65 and older, or high-risk individuals who received first vaccine at FCRHC on Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are not recommended within two weeks of other vaccines.

Due to the severe health risks of COVID-19 and because reinfection is possible, individuals who have previously tested positive can receive the vaccine after 14 days free of symptoms.

Evidence suggests reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Therefore, people with a recent infection may delay vaccination until the end of that 90-day period, if desired.