Saturday, August 19, 2023

Navajo legend ready for 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market

Courtesy | Shonto Begay
Shonto Begay was born in the Navajo Nation and is a prolific painter, lecturer and author. Begay uses acrylic paint on canvas to convey memories and his concerns about the environment and encroaching development. His impressionistic brushstrokes depict moments in time. He has been a professional artist since 1983.

Rick Abasta

WINDOW ROCK – Dine painter Shonto Begay is a legend among legends in the world of Native American art.

Courtesy | Shonto Begay
Abalone Glow, 12-by-9 acrylic on canvas, 2023. Painting by Shonto Begay.

Like many other Native American artists, he is preparing for the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market, scheduled from Aug. 19-20.

“I’ll be at the Free Indian Market over on Federal Park. That’s where I’m usually at, next to other legends,” he said. “Bahe Whitethorne. Redwing Nez. Amando Pena. Those legends. I graduated up there, so now I can be in their company.”

Begay is working on smaller pieces this year for the sake of mobility. He anticipates finishing a dozen or so pieces that he says are “manageable.” He will be set up at the Free Indian Market, hosted by Greg and Angie Schaaf.

Last year, the Free Indian Market had about 600 artists, 10 percent of which were Indigenous artists from Canada, Central America, Mexico, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and South America.

Courtesy Photo | Shonto Begay
Dusty Hitchhiker, 16-by-12 acrylic on canvas, 2023. Painting by Shonto Begay.

On July 7, Begay celebrated the successful opening of his exhibit, “Shonto Moon,” at the West of the Moon Gallery in downtown Flagstaff. He said the gallery had represented his work for the past 20 years.

Rick Abasta

Rick Abasta is a Navajo writer residing in Gallup, New Mexico. He was born in Ft. Defiance and raised in Window Rock and St. Michaels, Ariz.

