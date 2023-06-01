Monday, June 5, 2023

Navajo Nation Museum commemorates signing of Naaltsoos Sání

David Smith

WINDOW ROCK

To commemorate 155 years since the signing of the 1868 Treaty that allowed the Navajo to return to Dinétah, the Navajo Nation Museum held a weeklong exhibit.

The “Long Walk Speaker Series” comprises guest speakers who spoke Wednesday through Friday. The museum will display a copy of the Treaty of 1868 (Naaltsoos Sání) for viewing from May 30 to June 3.

Museum Director Manuelito Wheeler hopes people can visit despite being a workweek, saying that the Treaty is significant and should be remembered.
“I always use the word ‘commemorate’ because we’re not celebrating the Treaty,” Wheeler said. “Because many of us feel it’s not something to celebrate, but it’s something to commemorate.

“It’s something to remember and what it stands for and how it affected our Navajo people,” he explained.

David Smith

David Smith is Tódích’íi’nii and born for Dziłt’aadí. He is from Chinle and studied at Northern Arizona University. He studied journalism and English for five years while working part-time for NAU’s NAZ Today and the Lumberjack newspaper. After graduating in 2020, he joined the Navajo Times as a sportswriter for two years before leaving in September 2022. Smith returned in February 2023.

