Navajo Nation Police officer injured after shots fired in Shiprock

SHIPROCK

A Navajo Nation Police officer was hit with debris after shots were fired.

The incident happened at a residential area in south Shiprock. Officers arrived at the scene after the report.

When officers arrived, one female police officer was hit with debris before the suspect barricaded themself inside the residence.

The officer was taken to a hospital. Navajo Nation Chief of Police Daryl Noon said the officer was fine and in good spirits after he checked on her.

“We are at the house now actively working a surround and call out to try and get the suspect to give up,” Noon said Friday night.

Noon said the plan is to wait until the suspect leaves the home they barricaded themselves in.

While officers wait on the scene, they’re trying to get a hold of the suspect’s family to see if they can obtain further information on the suspect and possible intentions. However, the reasoning behind the shots fired is unknown.

Noon said the name and personal information about the suspect couldn’t be shared.

With the Northern Navajo Nation Fair marching on, Noon said today’s incident doesn’t affect the activities or the rest of the week.

“The fair managers, they all took precautionary measures,” Noon said. “I think they shut down for a little bit until we could assure them this was well enough away from them.”

It is advised to take extra precautions during high-traffic events like the fair.

Navajo Nation Police officers will be in the Shiprock area and at the Northern fairgrounds during the week for additional public safety.