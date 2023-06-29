Thursday, June 29, 2023

Navajo Nation Pride rocks the capital with song and dance

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
Paradegoers dressed in rainbow attire hold up a Diné Pride banner as they walk down Indian Route 100 during the Navajo Nation Pride Parade on June 24.

Jalen Woody

WINDOW ROCK
At the Navajo Nation’s capital, sparkles, color, and rainbows illuminated the Window Rock community during Navajo Nation Pride weekend as self-confidence emanated from drag performers as they lip-synched to pop anthems.

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
During the Navajo Nation Drag Show on June 23, performer Judam Jackson smiles as he dances to a pop track in front of the Council Chamber in Window Rock.

On June 23-24, Navajo Nation Pride occupied the Window Rock area with a drag show and parade. The show and other activities were held on the entranceway to the Council Chamber.

The east side of the building was covered with spectators and vendors as the drag performers took the stage. The glow from the nearby sunset covered the grounds making everyone’s faces a muted orange.

Navajo Nation Pride rocks the capital with song and dance

Navajo Times | Jalen Woody
Drag performer Nova Martini strikes a pose in a bright-green and blue leotard during a performance at the Navajo Nation Drag Show on June 23.

On Friday, cheers and laughter erupted from the crowd as the performers danced and made strenuous moves such as cartwheels, backflips, and splits. The following day, floats and decorated cars roamed down the streets of Window Rock on the way to the president’s office.

Read the full story in the June 29 edition of the Navajo Times.

 

