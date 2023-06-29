Navajo Nation Pride rocks the capital with song and dance

WINDOW ROCK

At the Navajo Nation’s capital, sparkles, color, and rainbows illuminated the Window Rock community during Navajo Nation Pride weekend as self-confidence emanated from drag performers as they lip-synched to pop anthems.

On June 23-24, Navajo Nation Pride occupied the Window Rock area with a drag show and parade. The show and other activities were held on the entranceway to the Council Chamber.

The east side of the building was covered with spectators and vendors as the drag performers took the stage. The glow from the nearby sunset covered the grounds making everyone’s faces a muted orange.

On Friday, cheers and laughter erupted from the crowd as the performers danced and made strenuous moves such as cartwheels, backflips, and splits. The following day, floats and decorated cars roamed down the streets of Window Rock on the way to the president’s office.

Read the full story in the June 29 edition of the Navajo Times.