Navajo Office of Chief Prosecutor celebrates new office

WINDOW ROCK – Establishing a new and dynamic space to serve the Navajo Nation’s needs better is an operation asset when offering Diné humility, integrity, and fairness as part of their everyday service.

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Prosecutor celebrated its grand opening after relocating from the Department of Justice building to their new space at Hogan Tso Office Complex in Window Rock.

The prosecutor’s office welcomed guests and visitors to its grand opening on Nov. 1.

The prosecutor’s office houses the chief prosecutor’s office, the White-Collar Crime Unit, the Major Crimes Unit, the Juvenile Justice, the Victim Services Unit, and the Information Technology Department.

Troy Cook, the acting deputy chief prosecutor, said the office will be paramount in providing resources and operation management to the people with the amount of space each department now has.

Previously, the staff worked in an unsafe office and eventually relocated to the Department of Justice building. After several visits to find an adequate location for the office and staff, Hogan Tso Enterprise Inc. offered space in its office complex, and an agreement was struck.

The staff now have ample room to create a better workflow. Regarding handling individual cases, there is space to meet privately with victims and collaborate with different departments, which helps prevent miscommunication.

“It puts the whole program at an advantage where we’re no longer being reactive to issues. We’re being proactive,” Cook said.

Window Rock is the primary head office, with many other offices spread throughout the Nation.

Other district offices are in Chinle, Crownpoint, Dilkon, Dziłyíjiin, Kayenta, Ramah, Shiprock, Tóhajiileehé, and Tuba City. Cook said plans include establishing an office in Pueblo Pintado, New Mexico.

“It’s good to see individuals here supporting us, not only our local law enforcement sector but also from our leadership regarding Council delegates,” Cook said.

Cook believes that establishing further collaboration with the surrounding states’ Department of Justice offices and law enforcement will enable a greater outcome for the benefit of the people and advocating for children.

“I see us still moving forward, not just having a program and letting it stand still,” Cook said. “We’re very motivated in the office of the prosecutor.”

Vernon L. Jackson Sr., the chief prosecutor, said with the increase of space and staff, they will see an uptake of prosecution involving crime in the Nation, whether it be white-collar crime, major crime, or other criminal offenses.

“We thank Attorney General Ethel Branch’s (unwavering) support,” Jackson said. “(We) thank the Law and Order Committee of the Navajo Nation Council, who have consistently been involved (in) helping us get to where we’re at today.”

The prosecutor’s office also praised the Navajo Nation Police Department’s partnership in keeping Diné communities safe.

Council Delegate Cherilyn Yazzie, the Law and Order Committee vice chair, said having safer communities in the Navajo Nation includes having all employees working safely and ensuring they are taken care of.

Yazzie said since she took office and began attending meetings, she has heard employees voice concerns about having infrastructure, being paid what they are worth, and having a more significant number of resources to perform their jobs and responsibilities.

“In this new facility, it’s going to be that,” said Yazzie regarding the office space for the tribal prosecutors and units to work together for the benefit of the people.

Navajo Police Deputy Chief Ronald Silversmith said he had served 39 years with Navajo PD, and since joining the force, he was always concerned about Diné children’s well-being.

Silversmith said he looks forward to collaborating more with the prosecutor’s office to better serve the Nation and its people by restoring harmony and balance into Diné lives.