Navajo police listening sessions set for this Sunday

WINDOW ROCK

Communities from around LeChee and Tuba City chapters, your attendance has been requested by the Navajo Nation Police Department.

Two listening sessions will be held Sunday, the first at the LeChee Chapter House at 10 a.m., reservation time, and the second at the Tuba City Chapter House at 3 p.m., reservation time.

Navajo Nation Police Capt. Mike Henderson said one of the concerns they have heard for the Western Agency is bootlegging. He said the concern was addressed at the session that was held in Kayenta back in December. The captain added they were also expecting to hear of the recent arrest of an off-duty police officer for allegedly driving under the influence.

Other than that, Henderson said slow response time, dispatchers being rude, and the need for more police presence were issues they were expecting to hear from community members.

April Tom, a Shonto, Arizona native and an administrative assistant at LeChee Chapter, said the community faces alcohol problems. And since the City of Page is just five miles aways, community members had no problem whatsoever obtaining alcohol.“They can even walk over there and get it,” she said.

When asked about using chapter funds to help pay for a Navajo police officer’s salary, Tom said it isn’t so easy because of the many restrictions that were in place.

“There are limitations of what we can do with the money. We have to get approval from the tribe,” she explained. “It could look bad on us.”

Tom agreed that tribal dispatchers could use more training regarding customer service.

“I understand they’re under pressure, but at the same time you have to realize, you took that job,” she said. “Have compassion, have composure, you know what you’re getting yourself into.”

The session that was previously scheduled for April 13 at Whitehorse High School in Montezuma Creek, Utah, was cancelled because it was on the same day Anndine Jones’s funeral was being held.

Jones is the toddler who went missing in mid-March from her home in Aneth, Utah and was later found dead.

According to Henderson, a new listening session for folks in the Utah area is in the works. No time or date has yet been set.

This Sunday’s sessions will be live-streamed on the department’s Facebook page, Navajo Police Department.

Information: 928-871-6363.